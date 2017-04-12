No trespassing

Bracebridge OPP would like it if people stopped trespassing on the property of the former Muskoka Regional Centre.

OPP officers have charged almost a dozen people over the course of the last several days with trespassing on the former Muskoka Regional Centre property located at the end of Muskoka Road North in the Town of Gravenhurst, a news release stated.

"This property is fenced, gated and signs are posted prohibiting entry but that does not seem to deter people from finding a way to gain entry illegally," the release indicated. "One officer even located a couple and their two teenage children entering illegally by climbing a fence."

Trespassers can face provincial offences and fines for illegally entering an area where they are prohibited. If any damage occurs, a mischief charge can be levied.