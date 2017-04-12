Meet your match at the OSPCA

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES DJ, right, might have a black coat with a white tummy, but he's an orange on the OSPCA's new Meet Your Match scale. That said, the friendly, two-year-old feline could easily turn into a green if he finds the right forever home with help from an innovative matchmaking tool now being employed at OSPCA shelters across the province, including the Orillia location. Crystal Anderson, left, animal care attendant and volunteer co-ordinator at the Orillia branch, said the program involves assessing both prospective owners and adoptable dogs and cats using a colour scale to determine their compatibility. While an orange animal is generally considered middle-of-the-road in areas such as a sociability, behaviour and activeness, Anderson said one deemed green is like the "class clown" who's always eager to please and up for some fun, while purple-coded animals are more reserved. For people, meanwhile, a quick adopter survey completed prior to visiting a shelter assigns a colour based on one's preferences and lifestyle. But while that colour can help find a matching pet, Anderson said everybody can still choose a pet of a different colour since a more timid animal might come out of his or her shell after a couple of weeks in different surroundings. To take the adopter survey and learn more about Meet Your Match, visit meetyourmatch.ontariospca.ca.