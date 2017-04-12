LETTER: A bittersweet farewell

It is with mixed feelings that I finally confirm our moving date.

Orillia Central School will host our children for the very last time on June 16. After over 130 years of children running through the halls of this historic building, the footsteps and laughter of these tiny voices will echo no more. We will close our doors at 6 p.m.

Orillia Central Preschool has called this building home for 32 years. Our Board of Directors, together with our families, worked diligently to keep our home at 26 Coldwater Street for the last seven years. The decision to move was not easy.

The need for child care in the downtown area of Orillia is clear. The centralized location of Orillia Central School provided easy access to many of our families who required the support of local community partners and were unable to find or afford transportation. A number of our young families found security in the close proximity of Central School to their school. This location simplified our families' busy day, being conveniently located to local shops, banks, and eateries.

For the past seven years, the City of Orillia has been unable to provide our centre with a long-term lease that would afford our families and staff security. This constant state of ambiguity made the management of our childcare facility very difficult. Although we had hoped to stay at this iconic site for many more years, we are very excited to move into our brand new centre and begin a new legacy.

The County of Simcoe and the Ministry of Education provided Orillia Central Preschool with an opportunity to be included in their 2016 Building Initiative for Early Childhood Education. We are thrilled to be moving to 24 Calverly Street in Orillia, attached to Orchard Park Elementary School. We will open for care at Orchard Park on June 19 at 6:30 a.m.

This new facility will accommodate 10 infants, 15 toddlers and 24 preschoolers. We will continue to offer a before-and-after-school program at Orchard Park as well as summer programs for school age children ages 4 to 12. Our north location, on Laclie Street, will continue to offer full-time care and education for children from one month to five years of age.

As the need for quality child care continues to rise in Orillia, we are also pleased to announce that we will be opening another new child care facility in September 2018. This centre will be attached to St Bernard's Catholic School in the south end of Orillia. We will begin a before-and-after-school program for school-aged children this coming September at both St Bernard's and Brechin Public School.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our families, staff, Board of Directors, Catulpa Community and Family Support Services, and all our local community partners for their support, guidance and assistance for the last 32 years. I look forward to our new partnership with the Simcoe County District School Board and our continued relationships with all of you.

MaryAnn McLennan, RECE

Executive Director

Orillia Central Preschool