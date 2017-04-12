Flee from police

The OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team was called out to Victoria Harbour Tuesday to help apprehend someone fleeing from police.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called to a location in Victoria Harbour at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a teenager breaching the conditions of a court order. After taking the 18-year-old into custody, he fled, forcing police to start a search for him.

He was later found in a residential area of Victoria Harbour, a news release stated.

Because the alleged breach was for a sentence given under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the 18-year-old cannot be named. He was charged with two counts of failure to comply after Tuesday's incident.

He was also charged with obstruct peace officer and mischief under $5,000, both contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

He was held for a bail hearing in Barrie court.