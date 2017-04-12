Don't ignore the art at Roots North

The Roots North Music Festival is next weekend. It's about music and art.

The art part is maybe overlooked by many. There was a gallery last year and there is one again. It's at St. Paul's Centre and there are 47 artists involved. Many of them you won't know because of all the names on the list, only four of them have been used in this space in the past. It will be a discovery for all of us. You can see the work Friday and Saturday evenings of the festival beginning at 6 p.m.

Roots has gone from one main venue to two. They'll have early evening concerts at St. Paul's Centre and later evening concerts at the Geneva.

Friday night, the St. Paul's lineup has Kaia Kater, Birds of Bellwoods and Danny Michel playing the front half of the evening at 7 p.m. at 10:15 p.m. Sun K and Hollerado will be at the Geneva.

Saturday Cassie Dasilva, Jim Bryson and Digging Roots are at St. Paul's and Repartee is at the Geneva.

Friday evening The Pressgang Mutiny will be at Brewery Bay and Olivia and the Creepy Crawlies will be at the Brownstone.

Saturday begins in the morning at the Farmers' Market with Alex. The Birch Bark Boys will be at Mark IV at 11:30 a.m. The Wanted will be at Carousel Collectables at noon. Beth McKean and Paul Court are at Alleycats Music at 12:30 p.m. Apple Annie's has Richard Laviolette and the Oil Spill at 1 p.m. Ian Chaplin will be at Gaudaur's Café. Harold + Ferne has the Darrin Davis Band. Aaron Howes and His Bahds will be at Alleycats and there's a jam session at the Hog 'N Penny at 3:30 pm.

In the evening The Seeger Sessions are at Brewery Bay and the Brownstone has Mountain of Wolves.

It's going to be interesting trying to catch enough of the festival. There's a lot of good talent lined up - and that's just the bands I've heard already. Get your festival pass ($45) at rootsnorthmusic.ca.

Mint condition

This one is not from the Franklin Mint, so it's probably worth something. The Orillia Museum of Art and History had Tony Bianco created a coin. It has no face value, but eventually it might have collectors value.

The face shows images of important buildings from various periods with the Champlain Monument central to the collage. The back has the Canadian flag and Canada 150 years on it. You can see it at orilliamuseum.org.

You can order one of two ways by April 26 at 705-326-2159. Get the coin in a plastic sleeve, or go deluxe with a colour print and two coins ready to be framed. It will take six to eight weeks for delivery.

May 9 the annual Carmichael Lecture happens at OMAH. Gay Guthrie will do a presentation about Franklin Carmichael. He was a member of the Group of Seven and is from Orillia. I say that because, surprised as I was, I was speaking to someone last week, a life-long resident, who did not know Carmichael was from here. How do you get all the way through school here and not know this? Of course you can do that without reading one of Leacock's stories or having knowledge Glen Gould used to have dinner every day at the Shangri-La, now Brewery Bay. It makes you wonder what else isn't taught about your own backyard.

OMAH also has Steve Eyres in for the monthly history speaker's night April 19. He's going to talk about his famous uncle, Gordon Lightfoot. He's from here too; both of them.

While you are OMAH see the International Women's show and Elemental Mariposa: The Makers and The Spirit of Mariposa. They also have a bus trip to see the Georgia O'Keefe exhibit at the AGO May 2; call 705-326-2159 now to get a ticket. It's also time to get your art together and submitted for inclusion in the Carmichael Canadian Landscape show; June 30 is the deadline.

Blondes have more fun

I discovered something while seeing the Twin Lakes students perform Legally Blonde. Normally I sit near the front, and hearing anything with clarity just never happened in the past. This time I sat stage left in the back and I could hear the kids singing over the band.

The play isn't deep by any means. Very little of it is grounded in reality. Does a law school professor build his team for a murder trial from his freshman class? Well, it happens in the play. That's a lawyer, even a Harvard lawyer (the school in the play), I wouldn't hire to defend my worst enemy.

It's a musical, so lots of singing and some dancing. Holly Kehoe, the lead, did a credible job with her songs. Emily Marlow was the comedic sidekick and she got intended laughs. The cast was huge, I'm not sure how there managed to be so many other students in the audience when I saw it.

The story and tunes do not demand any kind of special challenge, being about as basic as you can get. There isn't even a memorable song in it. The real challenge was co-ordinating all the movement with so many cast members. There a certain value in that, learning to be where you are supposed to be and doing what you are supposed to be doing at any given moment. Failing at that wouldn't have been good. Good teamwork can overcome lacking material and create an enjoyable event; the students get an A for that.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz's Shorts