Conference focuses on suicide awareness

An LGBTQ advocate headlines a regional conference later this month focusing on suicide.

With nearly 4,000 Canadians killing themselves annually, the 23rd annual Suicide Awareness Conference of Simcoe Muskoka hopes to lower that troubling figure with a program designed to appeal to many April 20 at Geneva Park (located just outside Orillia).

The day-long event features a wide range of related workshops designed for mental-health professionals, consumers, family members, police, teachers, emergency service workers and anyone else interested in suicide prevention.

This year's keynote speaker is Jeremy Dias, who brings his own story of survival along with his proactive message that one person truly can make a difference.

Growing up in northern Alberta, Dias knew he was different. After moving to Sault Ste. Marie for high school and coming out as gay, he endured years of bullying and beatings.

When his school principal refused his request to start a gay-straight alliance, he filed a complaint with the province's human rights commission. Five years later, he won and used the $5,000 settlement to start Jer's Vision; now called the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity.

"I really want to share the message that this journey is led by community and by individuals helping each other," Dias said in a release. "I really wish we had a conference like this when I was in high school."

The conference costs $75 and includes a luncheon. Visit cmhastarttalking.ca/special_events for more information.