Paper or plastic? When it comes to yard waste, your days to choose are over in Orillia.

The city announced Monday it will no longer accept plastic bags full of leaf and yard waste effective July 1. Only paper bags or certifiable compostable bags will be accepted as of that date.

The majority of Orillia residents who have commented about the change online think the switch is a bunch of garbage.

"Unimpressed!" wrote one commentator on the city's Facebook page. "I have reused the same bags for several years. Paper bags are expensive. Compostable bags are weak."

"You just keep making things more and more difficult and costly for the residents," added another.

Coun. Mason Ainsworth asked constituents for their thoughts via his personal Facebook page. His post received three times as many comments as the city, but the bulk were more positive about the switch. There remained concerns, however.

"Not a big issue but as always it would be better to ask our opinion before something comes into effect," wrote one responder.

"As with most I have no problem using the paper but do worry about the rain affecting the bag," another posted added.

These kinds of comments are not foreign to city staff. The concerns of the residents is one of the reasons why it has taken so long to ban plastic bags for yard waste, said Greg Preston, manager of waste management.

"The challenge has always been that the paper bags are slightly more expensive than the plastic bags," Preston said. "There's always been an issue, or concern, that residents would be concerned about the additional cost. The fact they can re-use plastic bags helps them save even more."

But those plastic bags hindered the efficiency of the overall system, and it will be more effective to have paper as the only bagging option. The city estimates $27,000 annually will be saved in collection costs, with collection being sped up, as the plastic bags will no longer have to be emptied of yard waste curbside.

Plus, plastic made the city a bit of an anomaly when it came to yard waste collection.

"It's just more effective to have leaves put out in paper bags, like most, if not all, municipalities across the province do," Preston added.

Those not wanting to buy paper bags for leaves need not fret, as there is another option that remains. A rigid, labelled yard waste container is still acceptable for collection and free labels are available for pick up a the city's waste diversion site.

Grass clippings still require a garbage tag, if they are to be put out with curbside collection. This is to encourage people to keep their grass clippings on their own lawn.

"Grass clippings are mostly water and contain nitrogen, so they're actually good to keep, if you have a mulching blade," Preston explained. "It costs the city and the taxpayers money to collect that at the curb and then bring it down and compost it at our site."

Also playing into the city's timing of this initiative is the new waste collection contract, set to come into effect July 1.

"It's always easier to start a change like this at the beginning of a collection contract versus in the middle of one," Preston said. "Everyone knows what they're getting into when they bid."

That contract has not been awarded yet.

