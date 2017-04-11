Space contributes to community unity

Change is a good thing.

It may not always feel like it at the time, but when we look back on periods of change we are almost always left with some form of growth. This is true for organizations and businesses as much as it is true for individuals. The ability to adapt, innovate and be resilient is essential and, often, there are big rewards that come with this risk.

Back in 2015 you may have driven by the convenience store at Nottawasaga and Cameron in Orillia without noticing it. "Mark IV" read the sign on the inconspicuous space and it is tucked into a decidedly residential area.

About 18 months ago, the business decided to embrace change and see what happens. Slowly but surely the Mark IV convenience morphed into Mark IV Brothers, replacing some of the convenience store standards with high-quality coffee bar items. The result has been a unique place for community gathering and, whether intentional or not, Mark IV Brothers is catering to a unique cross-section of Orillians and visitors alike.

Any place of community gathering has characteristics that make it work. The product is of good quality but, more importantly, they have created a cultural and social outlet for many. The space host musicians, artists and a storytelling group and these efforts draw people in to new experiences.

Craig Mainprize is a local musician and artist and he has been one of the first to do regular sets in the new space. "My connection with Mark IV began with a month-long residency playing music there with the Birch Bark Boys on Sundays," says Mainprize. "James from Mark IV (the owner) was kind enough to lend us the space for the afternoons."

The atmosphere itself has a variety of seating, including a couch area, barstools by the window and tables. It's small but not too small for music and socializing. "Some great conversations popped up as result of the music and it was nice to play in an environment where there was so much back and forth in the room," says Mainprize.

When asked about how Mark IV ties into the broader community, Mainprize said, "We pride ourselves on being an arts community in Orillia. Mark IV extends to the community at large because is a really important part of the infrastructure we have to support arts, creative thinking, and creative business opportunities in Orillia."

There is also a storytelling group that meets at Mark IV Brothers headed by Dav Langstroth. Langstroth describes the space, "As a storyteller, this is an warm and inviting environment that leads to old stories, new stories, life stories and silly, happy, off-the-wall stories from anyone that wants to participate or just listen."

There is something about storytelling that draws people together and having a space for this exchange is essential.

"James has encouraged Mark IV Brothers to be a multiple-use space that contributes to the unity of the community," adds Langstroth. The group meets every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. and all ages are welcome to come and listen or share a story of their own.

So with change comes growth. When this happens with an organization or business, the intentions of goodwill and genuine connection spill over into the community in interesting ways. With everything they've already done, this new space for community gathering is also just getting started.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.