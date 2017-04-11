Robbery in Shanty Bay

Barrie OPP are on the hunt for two men after a convenience store in Shanty Bay was robbed Monday night.

Police were called to Village Milk at Line 2 and Ridge Road in Oro-Medonte at about 9 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Two men entered the store brandishing what currently police believe to be a firearm and a knife and demanded cash, instant lottery tickets and cigarettes, a news release issued Tuesday morning stated.

The suspects were last seen heading westbound on Ridge Road in a white construction style van - similar to a Ford E series van - with red and blue vinyl stickers on its side.

The first suspect is described as wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt, slim build and about 5'9” tall. The second suspect is described as non-white, about 5'7” tall, with a slim build, also wearing dark pants and dark hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on the incident, contact Barrie OPP at 705-726-6484 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).