Respect lives at Orillia Secondary School

The cafetorium is almost full when the gentle hushing begins.

There is still the quiet tittering of students whispering and shuffling their feet when the first speaker rises. She stands at the front of the spacious room holding strong while over 200 pairs of eyes stare at her intently. Her voice booms out across the room.

"Myth one," she says -- her words reverberate around the engrossed students -- "Bullying is just a stage."

The mood-shift in the room was palpable. Whether the students in the audience were thinking about their pending homework or their plans for lunch, the speaker had captured their attention. They listen to her, not because she is a teacher and she commands respect, but because they want to, whether they know it or not. She ends with her last myth: "People are born bullies."

As she sits down, another person positioned amid the sea of students stands up.

One by one, stories are given from the perspective of the bullied and the bully. As each speaker stands, the only sound is made by the rustling of clothing as each audience member cranes their neck to see who will be speaking and hear what will be said next.

Once everyone has spoken, a group of 12 or so speakers stand up and separate themselves from the audience. Each person wears a black shirt with a taped on number. They march onto the stage from either side to form a line of stone-faced statues that look out across the throng of students, each holding a small piece of paper.

A girl with the number 107 on her shirt begins, "107 students at OSS in 2016 reported being sexually harassed in one month."

Whispers wash through the mass of wide-eyed people. The statistics continue until a girl at the end of the line implores the students of OSS to make a change.

"Respect lives here," she says, and the plea is echoed by each strong, but uniquely individual speaker. The room, once more, is silent.

Respect lives here: that is the goal of assemblies like this. To ensure that respect is a permanent resident in Orillia Secondary School.

On Feb. 24, the OSS Equity Team, aided by members of Humans Understanding Gender and Sexuality (HUGS), took it upon themselves to make a change by reaching out to their peers through an anti-bullying assembly. Equity is a small group, dedicated to making OSS a safe place for everyone.

Bullying in high schools across Canada has come to the forefront of media attention, since an ever-increasing number of students have committed suicide because of bullying. This assembly was organized in order to take a stand against bullying, not only in OSS, but in high schools throughout the country. Equity's goal is to reach students by sending the message that bullying is not okay, and the only way to stop it is to combat it. The assembly was meant to empower the bystander to speak up and step in. It was meant to humanize the bully and the bullied, and it was meant to enable all those who feel that demoralizing another person is not OK. Equity encourages other schools to follow in its footsteps and join in the fight against bullying.

As students make their way back to classes, Equity hopes that the assembly has inspired them to counter bullying by making a change in the school.

Gillian Hunnisett is a 16-year-old grade 10 student at Orillia Secondary School. She is a member of the Student Equity Team which played a role in producing an anti-bullying assembly as one of the first Equity initiatives of the year.