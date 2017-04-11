Orillia celebrates its history

Orillia is a city steeped in history and shaped by its past. If you look hard enough, it's evident everywhere.

Our roots can be traced through the once-bustling rail line that now serves as the backbone of our trail system, or through the stately steeples and spires of the churches that were planted generations ago. It can be found by tracing the shoreline of Lake Couchiching or Simcoe, and in the ancient trees of the forests, in the intricate masonry that has survived through fire and depression and strife in our downtown. It also can be discovered in the people that live here -- the descendants of those who, long ago, first came to these shores.

That history is being celebrated in many different ways in 2017 as we mark the 150th anniversary of both Orillia and Canada. For example, each month an informative exhibit that honours our civic history is being presented at the Orillia Public Library.

This month's exhibit is focused on theatre and performance and includes costumes, props, posters and stories about local performers. One component of the exhibit tells the story of the world-famous Dumbells, a group created by Orillia's Merton Plunkett that entertained the troops during the First World War. When the war ended, the group, which made their inaugural performance here at a morale booster dubbed Orillia Day in France, played Broadway and performed in England.

Each month, the exhibit's theme changes, but each one is meticulously researched and features unique, eye-popping memorabilia that helps tell the story of Orillia. Next month, the exhibit will celebrate Orillia's lakes while Orillia Firsts will be the focal point of July. In August, the legacy of agriculture will be showcased, in September, the arts will be featured, while the People of Orillia will be chronicled in October. November's exhibit is titled a Month of Remembrance and December will put the spotlight on musical celebrations.

For a more enduring piece of history, you can also purchase a commemorative coin designed by local artist Tony Bianco, whose work graces many Canadian coins. The local coin was commissioned by the Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) to celebrate our birthday and our history.

"(Bianco) was happy to create this unique, once-in-a-lifetime coin for Orillia," said Ninette Gyorody, executive director of OMAH. "It's just another opportunity for us to celebrate..."

Bianco said his work is, in essence, "a novel on a coin." One side of the coin tells the story of Orillia; the other celebrates our nation. It is a piece of art that is a fitting tribute to the city's rich history. (Visit the museum or its website to order the unique creation.)

A poster that includes two coins that showcase both its sides is also being created. "One of the prints will become part of the collection at OMAH," said Gyorody. "And (it) will help celebrate Orillia's heritage and imagery through the design Tony has made."

There are many other local events on the 2017 calendar that will celebrate the sesquicentennials. Don't miss out. For more information, check out the special section of the Visit Orillia page of the city's website at orillia.ca.

