Man faces drug charges

A Midland man is facing drug-related charges after police raided an east-side home Wednesday. Midland police, along with a canine unit from Correctional Services Canada, used a search warrant to seize marijuana, hydromorphone and Canadian money with an estimated value of $3,825. Three people were inside the home at the time.

Cory Joseph Cadeau, 26, was arrested. He was charged with drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Cadeau was released with a court date.