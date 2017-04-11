Impaired charge

A Toronto man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and with over 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. Bracebridge OPP responded Monday to a citizen complaint about an impaired driver on Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst. After patrolling the area, they were able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle on Muskoka Road 169.

Dale Markham, 61, of Toronto, was arrested and charged, and his driver's license was immediately suspended for 90 days and his vehicle towed and impounded.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on May 9.