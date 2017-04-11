The two cars were ablaze and many people had been injured in the accident caused by an impaired driver -- that's what Lucas Pitman described in his message to drunk drivers.

"I've seen a few accidents on the news," said the 11-year-old, from Notre Dame Catholic School. "It's pretty depressing. You shouldn't drive high, because you'll get into an accident and you can kill a lot of people."

Pitman, drew the scene on the Think of Me card that serves as a message to drivers during the RIDE check programs run by the police.

He was one of 652 Grade 5 students that attended the annual R.A.C.E. Against Drugs program the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) runs in collaboration with community partners.

The two-day event, divided into a couple of sessions per day, brought in kids from Orillia and area school boards to go through a number of educational pit stops, where volunteers talked about the effects of alcohol and drugs and how to say no if offered a substance.

"I learned that alcohol is a drug, and I learned what it looks like when you're drunk and how fast it can change things," said Pitman. "I didn't know in one year your skin colour could change so much from drugs and alcohol."

At various points, the children sat through presentations, talking about gambling, addiction, and the difference between the First Nations concept of sacred tobacco and smoking of harmful substances. The children stayed at each booth for seven minutes before heading to the next one.

"I learned how to deny doing drugs and what happens when you drink and do alcohol," said Gabby Romaniuk, 10. "I'm going to say, 'No, thank you, it's not good for me.'"

The Notre Dame student also learned about the recovery position in case a friend or family member passes out from excessive drinking.

Bend the right leg at the knee and roll over the person onto their side, said Jonathan Gibbons, an advanced care paramedic with Simcoe County Paramedic Services.

"It's a safe position for the person's airway to be clear if they vomit," he said. "And we always tell students to call 911 first and then put the patient in the position."

At their booth, the paramedics demonstrated the deathly consequences of driving while impaired, underage or excessive drinking and substance abuse.

"I think at their age, as they are developing, they can get an understanding of it," said Gibbons, commenting on the use of graphic imagery for the young minds, who are given a warning and the option to remove themselves from the presentation if they are uncomfortable. "They're coming into that time of their lives when they can start getting social pressure from friends to drink or they have the ability to get in their parents' liquor cabinets. It's at a good time to give them this message."

At another pit stop, kids were donning a pair of thick goggles and trying to walk along a straight line: testing out the effects of impairment on hand-eye co-ordination.

"They made us walk a line, and the goggles made us go one way, but the line was straight," said Kennedy Clarke, 10, of Monsignor Lee Catholic School. "It was hard; some people fell over."

To ensure kids retain the information given during each of the two-hour sessions, teachers are given support material to hold discussions in class, said Kate Allen, member of the Orillia RACE Against Drugs planning committee.

As well, the OPP Kids program in Grade 6 helps reinforce the message.

"We have done some follow up in the past with students to determine their retention," she said. "When the students go on to the OPP Kids program, according to them, the students remember the RACE program and they all talk about it."

With discussions about the legalization of marijuana up at parliament this week, said Allen, the program hopes to incorporate the effects of the substance on the brain for next year's RACE Against Drugs.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog