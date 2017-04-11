GALLERY: Salute to sacrifice

Branch 34 of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Champlain Seniors commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge with a ceremony Tuesday in Orillia. Before a collection of wreaths were laid in remembrance of those who gave their lives in battle, an extensive presentation on both the battle and the Orillia soldiers who lost their lives 100 years ago was given inside the branch to a crowd of nearly 100 people.

Photos by PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES