Tickets available for Leacock gala dinner

Humour is coming to Orillia -- again -- with the Leacock Medal for Humour recipient being announced at a gala dinner in June. Nation-wide entries are assessed by a 10-judge panel coming from across Canada. The selected author receives a $15,000 sponsored prize. As well, a student is recognized for his/her work submitted under the annual Stephen Leacock Student Humorous Short Story Competition. The weekend begins with a Q&A session on June 9 with shortlisted authors, followed by the award ceremony the next day. Tickets for the gala weekend are now on sale at the Leacock Museum, 50 Museum Dr. For more information, call 705-329-1908 or visit leacock.ca.