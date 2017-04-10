New venue for Comic Con

Orillia's first comic-con will be hosted by Dr. Comics on May 21. The event will be held at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre featuring over 100 vendors from all over North America. Confirmed featured guests and attractions include Fabian Nicieza, comic creator of Deadpool X-Force & Domino, Mark Bagley, comic creator of Carnage, Venom, Spider-Girl and Thunderbolts, Leonard Kirk, comic artist for Marvel and DC Comics and Daleks, from Dr.Who Society of Canada. Also in attendance will be Kevin Duhaney, Blue Ranger and Jeff Parazzo, White Ranger from the 2004 movie Power Rangers DinoThunder. Tickets and vendor information are available at orilliacomiccon.com.