To help celebrate the 150th anniversary of both Orillia and Canada, the Orillia Minor Hockey Association paid homage to its past at its annual awards banquet Sunday at Rotary Place.

The 1969-70 Byers Bulldozers, widely renowned throughout the land after winning the midget division of the International Silver Stick and a national championship at the Manitoba National Midget A Tournament, were recognized at the event.

Nine players from the fabled team that compiled an impressive 64-13-2 record were on hand at Sunday's ceremony: Tim Holder, Tommy McGill, Norm Metcalfe, Don Hawke, Bobby Glass, Peter Bailey, Brian Power, Stan Gross and John Falcon, wearing his vintage yellow team jacket from that year, all took the stage as their coach, Bill Cartmill, spoke about the memorable squad. Also present were Ian Ashby (stick boy) and Rob Byers, whose father, Allan, was the team's sponsor.

Cartmill regaled the crowd with stories about the team and revealed Orillia was somewhat lucky to earn a berth at the national championship. The Bulldozers lost a coin flip and were forced to play a best-of-three Ontario final against Richmond Hill. "Richmond Hill couldn't get very good ice time, so it had to be a short, two-out-of-three series and they won the deciding game 2-1. We thought we were the better team, but they won it."

But that was only part of the story. The Toronto Marlies were regarded as the top midget team in Ontario that year, but they couldn't go to Manitoba because they were in the thick of the AAA playoffs. Because Orillia had beaten them twice in tournament play, the Marlies recommended the Bulldozers take their place - a sentiment supported by Niagara Falls Flyers owner Hap Emms, who wrote, in the Toronto Star, that the "Bulldozers were the best midget team (he) had seen in 10 years."

The Bulldozers didn't disappoint, going undefeated in Manitoba, beating a tough, talented Thunder Bay squad, which featured Lee Fogolin, Nelson Pyatt and Ogie Ogilthorpe (the inspiration for Goldie Goldthorpe of Slapshot fame), in a nail-biting championship game, to be crowned the top midget team in Canada.

With hundreds of minor hockey players and their parents and coaches hanging on his every word, Cartmill had an important message for the hockey lovers at Sunday's year-end banquet. "In minor hockey, they tell you your best friends are the ones you meet in high school "¦ and it's true. Friends help guide you to what you become later in life. It's nice to win, but what you remember most is the people you play with."

Norm Metcalfe would agree. The talented forward for the Bulldozers, who went on to play pro hockey, travelled to Orillia from Oshawa to attend Sunday's ceremony. "It means a lot to us to be recognized," he said. "The community was great to us "¦ It's fantastic to see everyone again."

The only downside was that the celebration came too late for three key driving forces behind that team: general manager Bob McFadden, sponsor Allan Byers and leading scorer and MVP, Danny Lutes, who died a few months ago.

"Danny was one of the truly great scorers minor hockey ever had," said Cartmill. "I remember many years after that team, I was at a hockey game in Toronto and I was introduced to George Ferguson, who played for the Leafs for years. He played midget in Trenton and he said he remembered Danny as the best midget hockey player they saw that year. It's a tragedy he isn't here with us today."

Despite that, John Falcon, who pushed for recognition for the team, said he was thankful that long-time OMHA official Ron McKay organized the event. "We are a city that is big on heritage and this is part of our heritage," Falcon said. "We are hoping to have a banner hung in the arena at some point to recognize that team."

Orillia's Brett Cook was also honoured at Sunday's banquet. After playing minor hockey in Orillia and winning the Ken McNabb award as the most valuable defenceman in the OMHA, Cook moved up to play AAA hockey with the North Central Predators. The rugged rearguard played at the 2008 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and was drafted into the OHL by the Erie Otters. He was traded in his final season to London and helped the Knights make it all the way to the Memorial Cup championship game.

