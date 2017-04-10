Mayor hears resident concerns

ORO-MEDONTE TOWNSHIP -- The complaints about proposed changes to the way residents pay for municipal water in Oro-Medonte flowed through the Heights Ski and Country Club Monday night

The floodgates opened as dozens of concerned residents attended Monday's information session, the first of three hosted by the township this week, including Tuesday night in Warminster and Wednesday at the township office on Line 7. Staff were hopeful to get feedback on the new initiative, which Michelle Jakobi, manager of environmental services, compliance and capital projects for Oro-Medonte said it was essential to develop a new payment structure.

"We need something that is fair and sustainable... the other system was not sustainable," Jakobi said. "We need money for infrastructure costs, we need to meet our operating costs more effectively."

Fair is fair, Trish Campbell of the Horseshoe Valley Property Owners Association agreed. But that isn't what's happening in this case.

"We don't feel the rates are fair," she said. "It's punitive to those people who are water conservationists. We understand we need to pay our fair share. We don't believe this structure is fair."

Plenty of the residents took the opportunity to talk to staff members, including Jakobi, or council members, such as Mayor Harry Hughes, Deputy Mayor Ralph Hough or Coun. Scott Jeremy, who were all in attendance. Jakobi felt those who were attending were developing an understanding about the changes.

But "change is hard," she added, empathizing with those who were taking those from the township to task, including a large group of community members who were speaking to the mayor for a lengthy period of time.

Chris Stonkus and his wife, Deb, have lived in Sugar Bush for two decades. They've seen their water bill jump from $45 every three months to more than $150 in the same time span.

"People think the rising cost of hydro is crazy, well water -- what they're proposing here today -- is just as bad," Chris said. Last year, the Stonkus family paid about as much for their water in Oro-Medonte as they would have in Barrie. But in Barrie, they both pointed out, that would be a total for water and wastewater. That figure doesn't include the costs of their septic system.

The proposed changes could see them paying as much as $900 annually, forcing Chris to consider alternatives, such as trying to switch to a private well. Knowing it should be feasible, part of his and his wife's visit to the session was to find out if such a move would be legal.

"People here do seem upset," said Jeremy, who also lives in the Sugar Bush area, but represents Ward 2, where Warminster is located. "I would say there are some unhappy people."

Staff will gather feedback from the three sessions and develop a bylaw for council consideration at the April 26 meeting. But Campbell and many of her 500 or so fellow Horseshoe Valley neighbours feel the issue is already settled.

At the March 22 council meeting, councillors unanimously passed a motion with recommended fixed water rates of $383.84 annually for operating, $264 annually for infrastructure and consumption rates of $1.45 per cubic metre.

"The motion's there, in black and white. We're of the opinion that unless there's a reconsideration, there's not going to be anything else put forth," Campbell said. "They've asked for public consultation after the rates have been tabled, a motion made and adopted."

The remaining sessions, at the Warminster Legion and the Oro-Medonte township office, both run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales