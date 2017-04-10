The Grey and Simcoe Foresters regiment has a storied history in the annals of Simcoe County and the City of Orillia. Organized in 1866 to defend against the Fenian raids, the regiment earned its first battle honours during the North-West Rebellion of 1885.

In the patriotic fervour of the First World War, citizens of Simcoe County decided to organize a battalion raised in the county for overseas service against Germany. On Oct. 21, 1915, the organizers decided each of the four largest communities in the county would recruit one company as part of the new 157 Battalion, Grey and Simcoe Foresters. C Company from Orillia and area quickly filled its recruiting quota. Soon the 157th Battalion achieved an esprit de corps second to none and, particularly in Orillia, residents became proud of their regiment.

The patriotic glow around the local battalion was not to last. Sadly, the 157 Battalion would never fight together as a unit. Military authorities in England made the decision on Dec. 16, 1916, to break up the regiment to provide reinforcements for units destroyed by the heavy casualties created by trench warfare.

Men from the 157TH Battalion went to various battalions fighting in the trenches on the Western Front. The bulk joined the 1st Battalion Canadian Mounted Rifles and the 116th Battalion, and the balance to nine different units. The aspirations Simcoe County had for C Company, 157th Battalion, were dashed.

Here are the stories of the six young men from Orillia and area who died bravely in this important battle.

Pte. William Arthur Ansdell

One of the older enlistees, at age 32, William Ansdell stood just five-foot-three, the minimum size for enlistment. Ansdell was the only Vimy casualty from Orillia to be married.

Ansdell was born in Georgetown on June 9, 1883, to Charles Ansdell and Elizabeth Esson. The family moved to Orillia and resided on Mary Street between 1901 to 1911. In 1911, he moved to Hamilton, where he lived at 25 William St. N. and worked as a grocer at W. Osborne and Son, Importers. In 1916, Ansdell married Margaret Davis of Georgetown. Ansdell enlisted at Hamilton Aug. 9, 1915, with the 92nd Battalion, 48th Highlanders, and disembarked in England May 29, 1916. Transferring to the 42nd Battalion, Royal Highlanders of Canada, as reinforcement, he landed in France Aug. 28, 1916.

Fighting on the first day of the attack on Vimy Ridge, April 9, Ansdell died in the assault at age 34. His name is inscribed on the Vimy Memorial.

Pte. Robert Allen Burton

At 18 years old and literally just off the farm, Allen Burton enlisted with the County Regiment, 157th Grey and Simcoe Foresters, just after his 18th birthday. Eagerness for adventure and determination to do his part in the war effort - these are factors that probably motivated his enlistment.

Born in Morden, Man., Burton moved with his family to a farm in Foxmead, north Orillia Township, around 1900. He was the eldest of four children of Robert Burton, and Elizabeth Wightman, who died when her son was seven. Burton attended Sunday school at nearby Carlyon. Brother Hugh Burton served with the 177th Battalion Grey and Simcoe Foresters, the sister regiment of the 157th, while a sister, Elizabeth, remained at home and another sister, Alice, lived in Cochrane. The brothers moved in with their grandfather, John Burton, in Orillia, where they attended West Ward School. On his attestation form, he listed his occupation as a farmer.

Burton enlisted on Feb. 1, 1916. After training at Camp Borden, he arrived at Bramshott Camp in England on Nov. 28, 1916. He joined his unit, the 1st Battalion Canadian Mounted Rifles, part of the 3rd Division, at the front on Dec. 2, 1916. On April 12, 1917, on the fourth day of the attack on Vimy Ridge, Burton died on the battlefield at age 19. He is buried at Bois-Carre Cemetery, located on Vimy Ridge, near the village of Thelus.

Cpl. Francis Cooney

Francis Gordon Cooney showed good potential in his short life. Not only did he leave a good job to join the military, but also, the army recognized his leadership potential.

Cooney was the son of Annie Doyle and Michael Cooney, who lived on Colborne Street in Orillia. The Cooney family originated in Mara Township but lived in Orillia for 15 years, before Annie Cooney left Orillia for Edmonton in 1914. Growing up in Orillia, Francis Cooney attended the Orillia Separate School and Orillia Collegiate. Tragically, his only brother drowned at Couchiching Beach Park. After his schooling, Cooney worked as a ticket agent at the CPR station in Orillia. He then moved to Montreal to work a as telegraph operator for the Grand Trunk Railway. He enlisted in Montreal on Feb. 15, 1915. Considering himself an Orillia boy, Cooney arranged for the Orillia Packet to be sent to him. Cooney went overseas on July 18, 1915, where he trained at Bramshott Camp. On Aug. 9, 1916, he travelled to France. where he transferred to the 5th Canadian Mounted Rifles to join his new unit, the 87th Battalion Canadian Grenadier Guards of Montreal. A hernia led to Cooney's withdrawal from the trenches. He was transported to Central Military Hospital at Shorncliffe Camp, England, where military surgeons repaired his hernia. Cooney returned to his unit on Jan. 4, 1916. He received a promotion to corporal on Feb. 28, 1917.

Cooney died in action on April 9, 1917, at the age of 24 and is buried in Canadian Cemetery No. 2 near the village of Saint-Vaast, near Vimy Ridge. On his grave is inscribed, "Our loved one is sleeping here, sadly missed by father, mother and sisters."

Pte. Andrew Durnford

Although just 18 years old, with little life experience, Andrew Durnford could not wait to join the Canadian Expeditionary Force and serve his country overseas.

Durnford was the son of William Durnford and Janet Devine-Chalmers of Coldwater. He belonged to the Coldwater Methodist Church and listed his occupation as a labourer. Born April 12, 1897, he enlisted Feb. 7, 1916, at the age of 18 years, eight months, and arrived in England Oct. 28, 1916. While at Bramshott Camp, he, along with many other members of the 157 Battalion, Grey and Simcoe Foresters, were transferred to the 1st Battalion Canadian Mounted Rifles. He arrived at the front in France Dec. 2, 1916. His military assessment described him as "having good habits."

Durnford died three days before his 20th birthday, on April 9, 1917, during the first day of the attack on Vimy Ridge. His name is inscribed on the Vimy Memorial.

Pte. Thomas Charles Kennard

Thomas Kennard overcame a lot of adversity in his short life.

The background of Kennard was unique in that he was a "Barnardo boy," who came to Canada from England under the sponsorship of Dr. Thomas Barnardo. When Kennard's mother, Jesse Francis Kennard, a widow who served as a housekeeper in the Chelsea area of London, England, could not care for him, she turned her son over to the Barnardo Society. At the age of 10, Kennard journeyed across the Atlantic by himself and arrived at Portland, Maine, March 23, 1908.

Born in 1897, and standing just five-foot-three, Kennard lived and worked on the farm of Angus McDougal of Gamebridge until 1912. When the McDougals retired and moved to Orillia, he continued to board with the family, while studying for his high-school entrance exams. On Jan. 26, 1916, he enlisted with the 157th Grey and Simcoe Regiment at age 18. When he received his diploma, he showed it with pride to his new landlady, Mrs. McEachern of 9 Neywash St., and stated he was sad his original sponsor, Angus McDougal, had not lived to see his success. He went on to receive a further diploma from George McKee's Business College. Kennard went overseas April 14, 1916.

Kennard was transferred to 4th Battalion Canadian Mounted Rifles from the 76th Battalion on June 28, 1916. It is interesting that despite being released to the Barnardo Society by his mother, Kennard remained loyal to her. The records show he had assigned all his pay over to her. Serving as a runner, Kennard was wounded by a gunshot to his side and was admitted to the Le Havre Hospital on Oct. 14, 1916. The wound could not have been serious as he rejoined his unit Oct. 24, 1916.

Kennard died at age 19, on the first day of the battle of Vimy Ridge. His name is inscribed on the Vimy Memorial.

Pte. James Henry Pearsall

James Pearsall enjoyed a career in banking before he enlisted at the age of 18.

Born Sept. 29, 1897, to Henry Wyndam Pearsall and Jane (nee Crawford), Pearsall grew up on a farm near Mitchell Square. Pearsall attended SS No. 8 Oro and Barrie Collegiate. He joined the Merchant Bank in Orillia in 1914. The bank then transferred him first to Markdale and then to Oakville, before he returned to Orillia to join the local regiment, the 177th Battalion of the Grey and Simcoe Foresters, March 6, 1916. When the first Simcoe County Battalion, the 157th, exceeded its official strength, organizers recruited a second battalion, the 177th. While waiting for his call from the 177th, Pearsall lived on Elgin Street. He went overseas to France in November 1916. Like many other Orillians in the Grey and Simcoe Foresters, he transferred to the 1st Battalion, Canadian Mounted Rifles, when the local regiment was broken up to provide reinforcements for other battalions.

Pearsall died at age 19 on the first day of the attack on Vimy Ridge. He is buried in Bois-Carre Cemetery. Inscribed on his grave are the words "In Hope of the Resurrection."

Although six local men died in the four-day battle, many more Orillia-area soldiers lost their lives in the lead-up to the conflict and in its aftermath. As well, seven were wounded during the attack on Vimy Ridge.

Orillia deserved to share in the glory of the magnificent victory at Vimy Ridge. However, the community paid a heavy price in the bloodshed by the flower of their youth.