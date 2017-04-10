LETTER: We can't save it all

Re: "Too little, too late," editorial, April 7

Dave Dawson hits the nail on the head in his editorial.

When will Councillor Lauer realize he can't save every piece of Orillia's past?

This, of course, is the same councillor who decried the decision to demolish the Lions Oval bleachers at a time when they were in such disrepair they were an accident waiting to happen.

On a personal note, I have always been someone who has a great respect for history, but we need to realize some fiscal prudence. We can't save it all. As one of my former colleagues noted, you need to pick your battles.

Councillor Lauer, it appears, doesn't just pick his battles; he advocates for them all. In some circumstances, this might appear to be a good thing because it awakens us to issues we might not otherwise pay attention to. However, this course of action also detracts from issues that might require more attention from such a learned councillor.

That said, I believe moving forward that council is wisely looking to our future where Orillia will be a mix of both buildings of historical significance along with new buildings that bring up-to-date services with modern technology.

Ann Marie Alexander

Orillia