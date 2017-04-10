LETTER: Preserve the past

Re: "Too little, too late," Point of View, April 7

Orillia is observing 150 years of incorporation; 4,000 years of existence if you count native stewardship. In the midst of celebrating this milestone, the Packet and Times thinks we should let go of the past.

The sale of Central School and the CN station follow in the wake of the sale of our power transmission operations. Is it a sign of the times that our council and city staff cannot seem to embrace the city’s past as warmly as they embrace new high-rise developers?

These two historic properties are part of the character of Orillia, as much as the venerated opera house and waterfront. They are among the last intact buildings that reflect the history that we celebrate this year. In its rush to join the GTA, the city will likely fail to require retention of the facade of these structures, ensure designated status and prohibit razing. The revenue chase is on.

An RFP is just that: a request for proposals. It is not onerous or wrong to require respondents to address historical structure issues. It is not improper to protect our collective assets while looking for private partners who share our vision. It is the city that dictates the rules.

In good conscience, the city must ensure that these two structures remain a part of the landscape for generations to come. To do less is to surrender to an unrelenting process of inching Orillia closer to Markham-Vaughan.

Dennis Rizzo

Orillia