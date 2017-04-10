Kiwanis Music Festival starts April 18

Performing at the Kiwanis Music Festival is about more than just receiving a gold standing, according to one student at Regent Park Public School.

"It brings us closer as a band," said Chloe Lorenzi, 13. "Right now, we're all pretty much in different classes. I feel with the band when we all have the same goal, we all come together more than being separate."

The school's band will be participating in this year's music festival that kicks off at St. Paul's Centre on April 18 and ending on May 4, with a final Stars of the Festival concert held at the Orillia Opera House on May 16. Admission to this showcase of judge-selected "cream of the crop" is by donation, which goes back to the music festival's funds.

What the performers get out of the festival is a chance to take the stage and get feedback from recognized professionals in the fields of drama, music and theatre.

"I think it's a really good experience and you get to hang out with your friends and reach goals together," said Delaney Wellman, 13. "I like the performance part and it's cool to see what other judges have to say about us."

Feedback from last year's participation gave the Grade 5 to 8 students in the school's band a goal to work toward for the 2017 festival.

"When we're practising now, one person in the trumpet section will notice we're slouching, and then they'll sit up, and then everybody in the section sits up," said Lorenzi. "Also, when we're going fast, we'll sometimes yell out, 'go slower' and slow down."

Their teacher, Meghan Thompson, hopes students will be able to maintain their gold standing from last year.

"I'm very proud of them," she said. "It's definitely challenged us as a band to get better. We've picked some really challenging songs this year, one song is 'Under the Sea' from the Little Mermaid."

Getting gold standing isn't the purpose of the festival, which is in its 59th year, said Stephanie Worthington, president of Kiwanis Club of Orillia and registrar for the event.

"Some classes of younger performers, who are starting on their musical journey, are just given the chance to perform in front of a public," she said, adding over the years, "It has also become more inclusive. We've broadened the divisions from not only piano but to drama and speech arts."

Out of the more than 1,000 participants, Kiwanis, under advisement from the adjudicators, also gives out a number of bursaries and scholarships, provided by community donors.

"Sometimes we've given funds to families to be able to purchase instruments and for children to be able to continue with their music," said Worthington. "Other funds are paid directly to the music teacher for music lessons. We've been fortunate this year to also receive three $500 scholarships from the National Music Camp of Canada."

For the festival schedule, visit orilliakiwanismusicfestival.com.

