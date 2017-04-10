Impaired charges

A Brockton man was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and more than 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. Early morning on April 9, members of Orillia OPP responded to a call about a car having been driven into Lake Simcoe. Upon arrival a pickup truck was found in the water about 50 meters from shore near Olive Crescent. The driver, Benjamin Dietrch, 28, was found on shore, where paramedics attended to minor injuries he had sustained. He is set to appear in Orillia court on April 18.

A Tay Township woman was also charged with driving while ability impaired and more than 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to an impaired driver complaint in Waubaushene at 3:36 p.m. on April 7. As a result, Vickie Lynn McMaster, 53, was arrested and charged. She will appear in Midland court on April 20.