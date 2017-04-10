Home show brings smart trends to Orillia

From smart home systems to renovation plans, visitors at the weekend home and cottage show made note of the new and old.

"You get ideas if you're looking to upgrade anything in your home," said Nora Hoyer, of Oro-Medonte. "You get ideas to talk to people and learn about stuff. We learned about garage floors, which might come in handy if we decided to renovate our garage."

She was among the 3,000 or so visitors to the 24th Simcoe Spring Home & Cottage Show held this weekend at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre, where 65 exhibitors featured products.

Hoyer wasn't the only one looking for garage door ideas.

"We need a new garage door, and we're looking for a sun room and gazebo for the backyard," said Greg Reid, of Orillia, who also owns a business downtown, and comes to shows such as this one to support other local businesses. "It's the same as travelling from store-to-store, you can meet all these people in the same area and even meet some friends."

He headed over to the Garage Door Store to talk to Jerry Watson, one of the three staff members present at the booth.

"Most people are just curious about getting a door done," said Watson. "A lot of them haven't looked into it so much, so this is sort of their first point of contact. We lay down ground work and explain to people the process and what we can offer."

The future of garage doors, he said, includes aluminum glass doors for a sleeker and modern look and Wi-Fi connectivity with a smart phone.

And it's not just garage doors that will be connected with a smart phone, said Dave Jarrett, system integrator for iHome Ctrl. Various devices in a house are now able to communicate with each other to increase security, safety and energy efficiency, he said.

"If your smoke detector goes off, maybe you want your lights to go on and your front door unlocked so you can get out in the event of a fire," said Jarrett.

The system also works well for cottagers or those who have partial residence in Orillia and area, he said.

"People can monitor their home and make sure their furnace is still working," said Jarrett. "There's water-leak detection, which is important up in this area. You can monitor your sump pump in the event the water exceeds a certain level, and you can call a contractor and give them access through a temporary code, which can then be erased."

Additionally, said Jarrett, smart monitoring helps in establishing energy-efficient practices to reduce hydro bills.

And that's a concern on everyone's mind, said Terry White, of Redfern Enterprises, which brought a new improved technology on the old infrared space heater.

"These are used as one of the main heating sources for patios and big stone and timber buildings," said Terry White, an exhibitor for the company, talking about a three-foot wide bracket mounted on an adjustable stand. "It works really well because radiant-carbon infrared heats up objects and bodies and not just the air. Then those objects and bodies will radiate heat further into the area. So they're really energy efficient to run."

The heater hissed at him as he spritzed it with water to demonstrate that the appliance is weather proof and can be used outside even if it is raining or snowing.

"They're very safe, because if they get bumped they shut off," said White. "And I can touch it right away without burning myself."

With the success of this year's show, Glenn Wagner, organizer, said even though more than 3,000 people had come through the doors, often numbers aren't what matter, but what matters is whether people are buying or not.

"I have talked to people they have to go see and give quotes to -- right from the window-and-door people to the construction companies," he said.

For its 25th anniversary next year, Wagner said, he wants to take things up a notch.

"We're considering a bigger grand prize or increasing the number of prizes or changing up the entry criteria, so there's lots coming," he said, adding if vendors want to reserve a spot, they should sign up as early as the end of this year.

