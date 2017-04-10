GALLERY: Awards banquet caps season

After a touching tribute to the city's storied hockey past, the current crop of local minor hockey players had their moment in the spotlight Sunday, proving the future looks bright for the Sunshine City.

Hundreds of hockey players from dozens of teams - both house league entries and representative (travel) squads - invaded Rotary Place for two sessions in which awards were presented and pizza and pop were consumed in an end-of-season awards banquet that caps the 2016-2017 season for the Orillia Minor Hockey Association (OMHA).

The 19th annual banquet aims to "honour the accomplishments of all of our teams and celebrate the sport of hockey which develops team building in our youth and provides a place to meet new friends and create many years of memories," said OMHA president Cathy O'Connor.

For the first time, the OMHA awarded a Most Valuable Player in both the house league and rep divisions following a decision at the 2016 annual general meeting to replace the Doc McKinnon and Ken McNabb awards with the MVP honours.

The inaugural winner of the MVP award for the rep division was Aiden O'Connell-Barkey, an assistant captain with the Jim Wilson Chevrolet minor peewee Terriers. "He is passionate about the game "¦ and his dedication to dryland training was evident every time he stepped on the ice as he continued to elevate his game throughout the season," said his coach, Gary Maracle. The talented forward netted 83 goals and added 39 assists and was "a student of the game" and a "fierce competitor. His skill on the ice is only matched by his maturity and the camaraderie he brings to the dressing room."

The first winner of the MVP award among house league players was Bobby Munro. Kevin Horne, director of house league for the OMHA, characterized Munro as a leader on and off the ice. He said the bantam player "arrived early for each game to work on his shot. (He) inspired others and brought the team together. He assisted with dryland training and warmup and he encourages and motivates players," Horne said. Munro also started to referee this year, served as a timekeeper and found time to help the Domino's tyke house league team. His "outstanding on-ice results, his aptitude for leadership and his unwavering commitment to Orillia minor hockey" make him a deserving winner, said Horne.

The coveted Steve Wiles Memorial MVP award went to Ben Peacock. This award is earned by a graduating major midget rep player who demonstrates skills, determination and sportsmanship - traits Peacock embodies. "He leads by example "¦ is tenacious on the ice, but rarely takes a penalty," said Travis Wilks, who heads up the OMHA's rep program. "He is a positive influence on and off the ice and is admired by his teammates and coaches."

Cohen Robitaille won the Michael Thompson Memorial Award, which recognizes a young person who contributes to the well-being and advancement of hockey in Orillia. The award was presented to Robitaille by Mason Gillett, Thompson's nephew. Coach Dalyn Telford said Robitaille "demonstrated qualities of leadership, dedication and sportsmanship on the ice... and led his team in scoring while only taking 12 minutes in penalties the entire season." In addition to his work ethic on the ice, he spearheaded a team-backed campaign to help send a sick child to a Leaf game.

This year's winner of the Ron McKay Volunteer of the Year Award was Liam McDonald. McDonald exhibited a "positive attitude and genuine interest in helping (from) the moment he stepped into the dressing room that carried over on to the ice," said McKay. Not only did he attend all early-morning practices, he was often early, helped warm up the goalies and demonstrated drills. "He encouraged players to push themselves and enforced a life lesson that hard work truly pays off. He gave of his time freely and his dedication and enthusiasm and commitment is most deserving of recognition."

Brad Carnahan, a long-time rep coach and one of the driving forces behind Orillia hosting the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) championship in 2015, was also honoured at Sunday's banquet when he was made a Lifetime Member of the OMHA. "A lifetime membership is given to an individual who has given freely of their time for many years for the betterment of hockey in Orillia," said O'Connor. She said Carnahan has been volunteering for 28 years and has served as a coach, assistant coach, trainer, manager and the driving force behind bringing the OHF tournament to Orillia. He has also served multiple terms in multiple roles - including president - on the OMHA board.

Jeff Hopkins earned the Cameron Long Award, presented to the team official that best exemplifies the qualities of dedication, commitment and leadership. Hopkins was coach of the Millwood Logistics novice AE team that won an Ontario Minor Hockey Association championship - the only provincial title won by a local team this year.

This year's William Troian Memorial Award, presented to the tyke house league player who shows the greatest degree of improvement over the season and displays enthusiasm and dedication, was presented to Landon Clements.

Devon Read won the Archie Rankin Memorial Award. This award is bestowed on an aspiring referee who has demonstrated the character, determination and ability to apply themselves with integrity and pride while performing their duties as an OMHA official.

Tyler Boychoff, who backstopped the novice Terriers to a provincial title, won the Craig Billington Goaltender Award, presented a goaltender that demonstrates outstanding dedication to the position, who works hard to improve positional play and the performs at a high level.

Emmitt McRae won the Alexander Montgomery Memorial Award - recognizing an atom house league player who demonstrates team spirit, dedication, co-operation and enthusiasm.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67