Exploring the gender pay gap

April 11 is designated Equal Pay Day in Ontario. Why? Because it takes 15-and-a-half months for a woman to earn the same amount as a man does in 12 months, doing the same job.

It is a day to educate, monitor and act on the current gender wage gap that continues to exist.

Ontario’s Pay Equity Act came into effect Jan. 1, 1988. While the act states women deserve equal pay for work of equal value, there was no allowance for increasing pay where no male comparators existed in their establishment. In 1992, the Ontario government amended the Pay Equity Act, introducing a new proxy comparison method to enable comparisons outside the workplace. This amendment was repealed in December 1995 by the government of the day, a decision met with court challenges by unions. The unions won.

Twenty years down the road and the gender wage gap sits at 26%, despite the fact the education level of women now exceeds that of men. This gap has long-term consequences. Lower pay hurts a woman’s ability to save, meaning women are living longer on a reduced retirement income. Continuing to pay women less than their male counterparts means society is devaluing their work. When people are not valued, they are likely to drop out of the workplace. This is a loss of talent and productivity.

So, why does the gender wage gap still exist? Women are more likely to work part time because they take on child-care and elder-care roles. Also, women are more likely to have work interruptions in their careers. Another reason is the types of jobs people do. Daycare workers and cashiers tend to be female, while truck driving and construction are more of a male domain.

Discrimination or an unconscious bias exists where men and women are doing the exact same job but paid differently. Professor Sarah Kaplan, from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, uses the example where a male partner in a law firm is paid more than a female partner.

Closing the gap should be a priority for businesses and governments across Canada. The Ontario Equal Pay Coalition estimates closing the gender wage gap in Ontario would increase revenues from personal and sales tax by $2.6 billion and decrease government expenditures on social assistance, tax credits and child benefits by $103 million.

So, what can be done to close the gap? An affordable, flexible, universal child-care plan would be a good start. Long-term elder-care capacity needs to be ensured, freeing women’s time to work for pay. Combining maternity leave and parental care leave would make shared parenting a reality. Ontario would need to work with the federal government to co-ordinate Employment Insurance benefits. Mandating that 30% of corporate board members be female, with compliance penalties, would enhance the gender lens. The government could support employment skills training, especially in non-traditional jobs – this applies to both genders. Increasing the minimum wage benefits everyone, including government revenues.

We need to enforce and expand current pay equity laws. And we need to teach our youth that child-rearing responsibilities are 50/50 between parents.

Women in Ontario have the fundamental human right to be free from systemic gender pay discrimination – a right is just that. It is a legal entitlement that must be enforced. It is not a privilege. It is not an option. It must be secured.

Support pay equity. Your daughters will thank you.

Karen Thorington is chair of the advocacy committee with the Orillia chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women.