Board members wanted

The Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation is looking for up to three new board directors. Applicants from all walks of life will be considered, however those with a passion for healthcare and understanding of relationship building and ability to serve as a fundraising resource will be given preference. Volunteer opportunities are also available on sub-committees not requiring full board involvement. For more information, contact the foundation at 705-325-6464 or at found@osmh.on.ca. The application deadline is June 2, however applications are accepted on an ongoing basis.