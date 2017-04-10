Aspirations of being a hippie

There is a short period between sleep and the moment we are fully conscious when the part of our brain wherein lies our most intelligent thoughts is at its most productive. Unfortunately, it is also the time when our dream cells are just gearing down. The trick is figuring out which part of the brain our awakening thoughts are coming from. If it was about lying in bed with Audrey Hepburn or, for the ladies, Cary Grant (now you know how old I am), I think we know which part it is.

I started a column years ago and left it unfinished because my usual stream of brilliant ideas and sage ruminations on subjects I know nothing about had ground to a halt. It was about the Age of Aquarius, which, according to an article I read this morning (but didn’t understand), some astrologers believe started in 2012.

I thought the Age of Aquarius began and ended with a bunch of hippies singing naked on the stage of the Royal Alec in the late ’60s. (If I had been sitting in the front row, I would have joined them. I was much braver when I was young, vivacious and thin – with a special emphasis on ‘thin.’)

It must seem strange to the kids of today that the musical, Hair, caused so much consternation and hand wrenching when it first hit the stage in New York in 1967. To hear the religious leaders of the day, full-frontal nudity on stage was the sign of the apocalypse or worse. Nowadays, bare skin is everywhere. I was looking at an ad for body cream yesterday. Mary had to pour a pail of cold water on me.

Whether the world is better for all this freedom is a question for the sages of society. I know this, though: The world didn’t come to an end when a line of bare-naked dancers sang, “This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius.”

This morning as I was waking up, one of the aforementioned brain cells was still working. I began to think about the hippie scene once again, and for a few moments I wished I had been there.

Do you ever do that? Wish you had done something totally different with your life? That doesn’t mean you regret the path you have chosen, necessarily. I’m sure some do. I don’t, particularly, although there are a few things I wish I had done differently – like voting for Mike Harris. My God, what was I thinking?

Do you ever wonder how your life would have turned out if you had packed in your job and hitchhiked to Haight-Ashbury in the ’60s to join the Peace Movement? What would you be doing today? What would I be doing? I thought about that this morning as I tried to create some semblance of order to my day. There is so much I have to do.

But if I was a hippie, I would be lying in the grass, singing about peace and happiness. Of course, that’s what I’d be doing if I were in San Francisco. If I were in Orillia, I could be singing under a foot of snow falling in April. It sometimes does.

The Hippie Movement failed because it really couldn’t work. That’s too bad, when you think about it. The world as we know it would be a lot better off with hippies dancing in the park and loving everybody instead of blowing each other up for oil, or of all things religion. The kids in the ’60s really had the right idea.

John Lennon wrote, “Imagine no possessions. I wonder if you can. No need for greed and hunger. A Brotherhood of Man. Imagine all the people sharing all the world.”

That makes a lot of sense to me.

If Hair ever comes to Toronto again, look for me in the naked dance line. I’ll be the chubby one third from the end singing. “It is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius” off-key.

