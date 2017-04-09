NEW YORK — Not a bad day’s work, all things considered, for the Raptors’ final visit of the season to Madison Square Garden Sunday afternoon.

With their 110-97 win, the Raptors secured no worse than a No. 3 seed heading into the playoffs. With a little help from Boston they could even squeak into second.

They also reached the 50-win plateau for the second consecutive year, a benchmark that the team can be justiably proud of considering the uneveness of this rather rocky 2016-17 season.

Injuries forced the Raptors to start a rookie for 38 games this year in Pascal Siakam. They survived 21 games without starting point guard Kyle Lowry and another seven without DeMar DeRozan. On the fly, they integrated two key players in Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker.

Through it all, they managed to win.

Sunday’s matinee was just the latest challenge to a team looking to close out the season on a high and head into the playoffs feeling good about itself.

It took the Raps the better part of three quarters to find their game but, when they did, they pulled away from a Knicks team that has plenty of fight and energy but has been sapped of almost all of its veteran savvy thanks to injuries.

“We’ve got to play for rhythm,” head coach Dwane Casey said after DeRozan’s 35 points led the way to the victory. “We’ve got new guys, we’ve got Kyle coming back after being off a month, we’ve got a lot of things to work on. We’re not a well-oiled machine as we saw today. We did it today on grit and grind and hustle and work, not from execution and togetherness on both ends of the floor. This week is going to be big for us and that game Wednesday night (their final regular-season game at Cleveland), win or lose, working on our team togetherness is going to be important for us.”

Defensively, for most of the first three quarters, the entire Raptors team felt and looked like it was one to two steps late.

Toronto got down by as many as 11 early with most of the damage done by Knicks rookies Willy Hernangomez and Ron Baker.

But late in the third, the lights came on for the Raptors, who went from six down to one up over the final 2:35.

The fourth quarter was all Raptors as they got 13 points in the final frame from Patrick Patterson, outscoring the home side 34-22 to salt the game away.

“I think it was all about ending out the season the right way,” said DeRozan, who was locked in early, putting together another big first quarter with 15 points. “As long as we did that, we would have gotten 50-plus wins. We’ve got one game left to add to that and tighten up things we have to tighten up before this weekend so it’s great that we did.”

Securing at worst the third seed all but assures the Raptors of not seeing the defending Eastern Conference-champion Cavaliers until at least the third round. They’ll get somewhat of a sneak peak at them Wednesday in the season finale, but now this is all about just feeling as good as they possibly can heading into an expected playoff opener sometime on Saturday.

Even the possibility of getting second place, if that opportunity presents itself, takes a back seat to that.

“We play it out and whatever happens, happens,” Kyle Lowry said. “Don’t care about who we play, where we play. We’ve just gotta go play.”

Lowry, in his third game since his return from a wrist injury, played heavy minutes, finishing just under 38, and was flirting with a triple-double before settling for a 17-point, 11-assist, seven-rebound night.

He looks like he’s making the expected progress and, with each game, looks more comfortable with starting power forward Serge Ibaka, which is probably his biggest adjustment since returning.

Also looking healthier and a little more locked in these days is Patterson who had a 3-for-6 day from distance and was aggressively attacking the basket when the Knicks’ young kids ran him off the line.

“He’s getting a little bit more healthy and also too they were doing a good job today of closing out to him to touch and he was taking what the game was giving him,” Casey said of Patterson. “We want him to take those shots but if they’re closing out to touch, he’s got to put it on the floor and he made the right read.”

Just another sign that the Raptors are rounding into form nicely with the playoffs fast approaching.

EARLY START? NO THANK YOU

Basketball players enjoy early starts like the noon tipoff on Sunday about as much as they enjoy a trip to the dentist.

But reading the tea leaves and going off recent history, the Raptors almost looked at the opportunity as a blessing in disguise.

That didn’t stop Kyle Lowry from all but begging the league to foist the 12:30 playoff start next Saturday they expect will once again fall Toronto’s way on some other unsuspecting team.

“NBA please, no,” Lowry said staring directly into the one camera that was part of his post-game scrum. “Just not 12 o’clock please and thank you.”

Dwane Casey sounded rather pessimistic about avoiding the early start that plays havoc with players who have developed set routines after a season of playing mostly evening starts.

“The NBA gods don’t look out for us on that one,” Casey said. “I may get fined for that but every early game (on the playoff scheulde) we’ve had.

And then considering how poorly things went for the Raptors in the early going yesterday, he made this suggestion.

“I told the guys, whatever you did last night do the opposite (next Friday)” Casey said all but expecting the early start on Saturday. “If you stayed out late Saturday night (in NY), go to bed. If you went to bed (Saturday) night, stay up late (next Friday). But this game was good for us, it was exactly how it’s going to feel next week around noon.”