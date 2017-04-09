The highly anticipated Battle of Ontario will have to wait.

Instead, the Maple Leafs will battle Alex Ovechkin and the rest of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.

That became a fact Sunday when the Leafs failed to get a point against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Air Canada Centre, losing 3-2 before a crowd of 19,369.

The Leafs finished the 2016-17 regular season with 95 points and settled into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 40-27-15.

Had the Leafs earned just one point, they would have finished in third place in the Atlantic Division and squared off with the rival Ottawa Senators in the opening round.

Toronto and Washington, which had 118 points before facing Florida Sunday night, will meet in the playoffs for the first time. It’s possible the series will start Thursday in Washington, with Game 2 Saturday at the Verizon Center.

The Leafs were 1-1-1 against the Caps during the regular season.

The Leafs, who clinched a playoff spot on Saturday with a win against Pittsburgh, finished the game without defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, who suffered an upper-body injury.

On Sunday morning, coach Mike Babcock said Frederik Andersen would be ready to start Game 1 of the playoffs. This after Andersen left the game on Saturday against Pittsburgh after he was hit by Penguins forward Tom Sestito.

The Leafs are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and Babcock stressed in the morning that it was because of a full team effort.

“It’s fun to talk about the kids because everyone thinks they are going to get better, but we wouldn’t be here without good veterans leading the way,” Babcock said.

“It’s all part of being on a team. Everyone gets to take a deep breath but there is lots of work to do.

“The most fun time of the year is right now, you want to be playing, and we have earned the right to play and now let’s get ready for the playoffs.”

Auston Matthews ended the season with 69 points, the most among National Hockey League rookies.

Following a first period in which no goals were scored, the clubs combined for five in the second.

And for a while, things were looking good for the Leafs.

James van Riemsdyk scored at 2:03 when his shot dipped under the glove of Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo. At 6:36, van Riemsdyk scored his second after keeping on a two-on-one with Mitch Marner and beating Korpisalo with a high shot.

That got van Riemsdyk to 29 goals, one shy of his career high done in 2013-14, and 62 points, one more than his previous career high, also in ’13-’14.

Leafs goalie Curtis McElhinney had been sharp, and stopped Sam Gagner on a point-blank shot while the Leafs were shorthanded following their second goal. Another big save came on Oliver Bjorkstrand.

But then fortunes turned for the Leafs, who stopped playing with urgency.

Matt Calvert scored at 12:32 when he slipped the puck past McElhinney on a backhand.

The game became tied 2-2 when Jake Gardiner blew a tire in the neutral zone and Josh Andersen sped past him, eventually beating McElhinney on the far side.

And at 19:20, while Columbus was shorthanded, the visitors took their first lead. Cam Atkinson waited for the Leafs to back in on McElhinney before firing the puck to the top corner.

The game ended the 18th back-to-back set for the Leafs this season. They were 6-11-1 in the second game of those sets.

“I imagine back to backs are on a year-by-year rotation so if you have the most one year, the next year you get the least,” Babcock said, tongue in cheek. “I assume that is the way the league works. So we will get that worked out.”

TORTS: YOUNG PLAYERS IN NHL ARE FANTASTIC

John Tortorella is a fan of Maple Leafs super rookie Auston Matthews.

And, for that matter, the exciting young players across the National Hockey League.

“I just know he is a hell of a player through watching him (from afar),” the Columbus Blue Jackets coach said. “Toronto included, the youth that is in the league is just fantastic.

“It’s great for the league as far as the kids who have come in. I think they play. I don’t think there is over-structure on them. I think coaches are allowing them to play and I think you get a better brand of hockey.”

Tortorella, meanwhile, texted Leafs goalie Curtis McElhinney with congratulations on Saturday night after McElhinney relieved an injured Frederik Andersen against Pittsburgh and helped lead the Leafs to a victory that clinched a playoff spot.

The Leafs claimed McElhinney off waivers from Columbus on Jan. 10.

“I was thrilled for him,” Tortorella said. “That is a true gentleman. I kicked him around in our place in not playing him much and putting him in spots when he had not played for months and he was just a great pro.”

tkoshan@postmedia.com

twitter.com/koshtorontosun