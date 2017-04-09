Kendall Jenner is reportedly traumatized over the backlash following her controversial Pepsi ad.

Bosses at the soft drinks company launched the ad, which featured Jenner caught up in a peace protest, on Tuesday. In the commercial, Jenner, who is modelling as the activists pass by, rips off her blonde wig, scrubs the lipstick from her lips, abandons her glamourous photoshoot, and joins the march.

She then grabs a can of Pepsi from an ice bucket and hands it to one of the police officers on duty.

Pepsi pulled the ad a day later following a public outcry it was trivializing civil rights and protest movements to sell a soft drink. Pepsi bosses also released a statement apologizing to Jenner for making her part of a campaign that “missed the mark."

Now, the 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is reportedly in hiding after being traumatized by the backlash the ad received online, according to Hollywood Life.

“She had such high hopes for it,” a source told the website, “and now she’s terrified she will never work again or become a laughing stock.”

One of the actors in the commercial told People most of the extras in the ad weren’t even from the U.S., and had no idea about the significance of its message.

“I don’t live in the U.S.A. Maybe if I lived there and knew the (issues) before then, maybe I would feel bad,” one actor from Bangkok, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “But I didn’t know anything.”

A production co-ordinator for the commercial also confirmed that the advert was actually shot in Thailand.