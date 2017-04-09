Britney Spears will reportedly end her Las Vegas residency in December.

The 35-year-old pop queen will be bringing her Piece of Me shows at The Axis at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino to an end on December 31, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Her contract with Caesars Entertainment expires in December, and a source told the website: “we will see what the future holds next for her in Vegas, and other projects.”

The Womanizer hitmaker’s manager Larry Rudolph told the Las Vegas Review Journal on Friday that Britney wants to stay in Las Vegas once her contract at Planet Hollywood ends.

“We could have (the show) at the needle on the top of the Stratosphere, and do the bungee jump afterward,” he joked. “Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties.

“Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward,” Larry added. “Our next move is undecided. We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.”

Britney’s Piece of Me show debuted on December 27, 2013, and in 2015, she renewed her contract with Planet Hollywood until 2017.

Despite ending her residency, Britney is still keeping herself busy, and recently announced she would be performing in Israel for the first time. The gig is scheduled to take place on on July 3 at Tel Aviv’s outdoor concert arena HaYarkon Park.

Her concert fell on the same day the Israeli Labor Party’s primary, to elect a new party chairperson, was slated to take place. However, the Toxic singer’s visit has apparently forced the politicians to push back the election until July 4.