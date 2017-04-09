NEW YORK — Former President Bill Clinton has been spending some time with former President George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara in Houston.

In a tweet on Sunday, Clinton said they “caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks.”

Clinton also showed a photograph of him giving pairs of socks to the 92-year-old former president, who is seen sitting in a wheelchair.

In January, Bush was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment for pneumonia.

Bush has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He served as president from 1989 to 1993.