Idling through art

Art lovers slowed down to take in more art at the Orillia Museum of Art and History's Slow Art Day event. Selected artists Saturday were present at hand to discuss the process behind their art pieces and invited comments from those attending. Pictured are, from left, siblings Kalla-Leo and Seamus McGee, of Barrie and Sydney Leigh, of Toronto, who took a closer look at the textile-art piece 'Cancer: A Caregiver's Journey' by Heather Smeding. MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES.