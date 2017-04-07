News Local

Welcome back, winter

ANDREW PHILIPS/THE PACKET & TIMES April Fool's Day arrived a week late throughout the county, including on this stretch of road in Severn Township. Leading into the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise, reaching the low to mid-20s by Monday.

April Fool's Day arrived a week late throughout the county, including on this stretch of road in Severn Township. Leading into the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise, reaching the low to mid-20s by Monday.



