Water woes in Oro-Medonte

The well's not running dry, but Oro-Medonte officials are busy these days studying potential changes to how much residents pay for their water.

While the largely rural municipality has operated for years on a consumption cost basis to pay for its municipal water system, it is looking at several models to determine how much residents will pay in the future when turning on the tap.

Mayor Harry Hughes said that while residents have become very astute at conserving water and should be commended for their efforts, it means less money is coming into the township coffers to pay for necessary infrastructure and operating costs.

"We run into a shortfall," Hughes said, pointing out a consulting firm recently studied the municipality's water delivery program for potential "efficiencies."

"We want to be able to deliver the highest quality of water to our residents."

All totalled, the township operates 13 municipal water systems, servicing 2,500 properties throughout the municipality. Hughes said the potential changes will have no effect on the nearly 7,500 residents who get their water from a well.

"People who have wells would switch to municipal water in a heartbeat," said Hughes, who noted well owners have ongoing maintenance expenses as well as ensuring their water is safe to drink by conducting regular tests.

"The municipal water system is tested 365 days a year."

To gauge the public's opinions on the issue moving forward, the township will host a series of open-house information sessions to help guide council, which hasn't yet approved a new billing rate.

Currently, residents pay an average rate (fixed infrastructure rate of $234 plus consumption costs) of $750 annually for their water and are billed on a quarterly basis.

The first session runs Monday at the Heights Ski & Country Club (1106 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W.), followed by one Tuesday at the Warminster Legion and concluding Wednesday at the main municipal office. The three sessions all run from 4 to 7 p.m.

Hughes, who emphasized the upcoming meetings have nothing to do with sewage rates and will focus on water only, said he and other council members will be attending the sessions along with key township staff.

As well, he said residents will be able to learn how much changing from one model to another might mean in terms of future billings.

"There are a number of options for people to take a look at," he said. "There's a smorgasbord of different options. It goes all the way from modest increases to large."

