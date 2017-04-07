The mystery of the wayward cougar

There seems to be a recent renewed interest in the art of animal tracking by outdoor enthusiasts. This skill was well known by indigenous people who depended on animals for their survival and well-being and then by the early French explorers who paved the way for the trappers and fur traders who depended on their knowledge and tracking skills. The early settlers depended less on tracking skills as they were so busy clearing the land and planting crops, but fur trading and mammal tracking was still popular. Most of the mammal tracking today is done by naturalists and outdoor enthusiasts as a recreational activity.

Last January, I led a mammal tracking workshop in Algonquin Park, where we observed moose, otter and several other mammal tracks in the snow and visited a winter beaver den. This year, I repeated this tour at a different location in Algonquin Park. On March 24, our group headed to a remote resort in the park with cabins, each with a wood-burning fireplace and some with whirlpool baths. Our base was not exactly roughing it in the woods, but we were surrounded by remote northern forests and few people. Early arrivals were fortunate to observe a red fox with a pine marten in its mouth, the dead marten mostly being dragged as opposed to being carried away from the cabins. The rain we had during the late afternoon turned to snow as the temperature dropped. We enjoyed a lovely dinner with wine that evening and a slideshow on grey jays, plus a talk on winter mammal tracking.

We were greeted the next morning by a cover of fresh snow, producing great mammal-tracking conditions. We started with a fresh track near the cabins, which we determined from the five Ss of mammal tracking (size, stride, straddle, speed, step) to be a domestic dog track. We covered the features of a canid track with tips on how to tell males from females and dogs from wolves by just observing the tracks. After breakfast, the group on snowshoes was able to be the first to walk the trails of the logging museum. Fox tracks crossed the parking lot; red squirrel tracks led us to the track maker. Pine marten, snowshoe hare, white-tailed deer, fisher, otter, white-footed mouse and mink tracks were also observed. Many of these mammals were later observed at other locations in the park, including great photos of pine martens. The highlight of the morning was to have three grey jays around us eating food from outstretched hands. Grey jays were in their nesting season, so we were pleased to see so many, plus pine siskins and evening grosbeaks. The bright sun and fresh cover of snow made it a wonderful day of tracking and observing and we added many more species. Sunday brought light rain back and we ended the trip in the early afternoon after adding more bird and mammal species.

I left the park early in the afternoon to return to Orillia, then packed for a late-night trip to Thunder Bay to set up an Ontario master naturalist program at the Lakehead University Thunder Bay campus for this July. The guy in the seat beside me was a Thunder Bay resident returning home and, as we chatted, he told me about a cougar that had been found dead the day before near the city. I have tracked cougar observations with scat and tracks for many years but never heard of an actual cougar that had been found. There have been captive cougars that have escaped and then been recaptured, but never a wild cougar found, so this news was very exciting. It was in the early hours of Monday that I finally checked through the airport and drove to the hotel.

Early next morning, I followed up on the cougar report, talking first to the taxidermist and his wife, who lived 50 kilometres south of Thunder Bay, near the Minnesota border. They had the cougar skin at their shop, so I set up plans to visit them the following day to observe the cougar. Details of the find were obtained from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officer and biologist, plus reading reports that were all over the Thunder Bay newspapers that Monday morning. Mandi Weist, a resident of Thunder Bay and a Lakehead student, and her boyfriend were out on a dead-end logging road called Boreal Road, west of Kakabeka Falls, using this remote area for target practice. They observed a vehicle stopped on the road and asked the people if they needed help. They were told they were just looking at a dead mountain lion on the side of the road. Weist realized how significant this observation was to science, so they tied the cat to the roof of their Jeep and brought it to their friend, the taxidermist, as well as reporting the observation to the ministry.

I could not believe my good luck at being at the location when this rare find was discovered, so I drove down to see the cougar and take photos and measurements the following evening. The ministry has sent the cat to a lab in Guelph, which will check for stomach contents, signs of trauma, and conduct DNA analysis on the tissue of the cougar to determine its origin. This will only determine if the cat came from South America as an imported captive or from North America. There is a viable cougar population in the Black Hills of South Dakota and cougars can cover many kilometres in a few days. This young male cougar may solve the question that has been asked for many years as to whether there are populations living in the area. We may never know where this cougar came from, but if it is North American in origin, we cannot continue to rule out cougar reports as not occurring in Ontario. There are accepted reports from Kenora and maybe now from Thunder Bay.

Many birds like killdeer are back; four species of butterflies were observed; and garden crocus was in bloom April 1.

