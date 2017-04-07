Terriers win York-Simcoe Championship

SUBMITTED The Jim Wilson minor peewee Orillia Terriers won the York-Simcoe championship recently. In the front row are goalies Will Whaley, left, and James Pritchard. Middle row: Colsen Maracle, Aiden Shilling, Matthew Worsley. Back row: Jacob Budney, Brock Muise, Sam Reda, Ridley Tucker, Cameron Carruthers, Matthew Bush, Zachary Eaton, Curtis Ashkewe, Aiden O’Connell and Dylan Rankin. Head coach Gary Maracle, assistant coaches Sean Ostrom and Brendan Murphy and trainer Brian Worsley are also pictured.