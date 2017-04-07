Renegades wrap up season

On April 2, the Tier 2 consolation finals saw Home Hardware defeat Kutting Edge/Remax Harvey Watt 4-0. Goal scorers were Kate Renault with two and Kyla Barnett with a goal and two assists and Pam Dooley with a goal and an assist. Other assists went to Erin McCaig, Amy McCaig and Cindy Walker with one apiece. The shutout went to Esther Landman sponsored by Kevin Wood Real Estate.

The championship Tier 2 game ended with Kelsey's/Montana's defeating Jim Wilson/Nutrafarms 4-1. Jen Hill Carlos netted four goals for Keley's/Montana's, assisted by Carol McCulligh, Joy Anne Russell, Brenda Lucas, Paula Smith and Jen Page. Jim Wilson/Nutrafarms lone goal went to Sheena Tolland, assisted by Christina Steele and Josee Anne Gill.

The Tier 1 consolation final saw Victory Fire Equipment Inc. come out ahead of Bremner Orthopaedics 3-2. Goals for Victory went to Betsy Maus, Jess Roussy and Ronda Hales with one apiece, assisted by Hailey Wiken and Josee Anne Gill. The two Bremner goals were netted by Julianne Bouwhuis and Coralee Shilling, assisted by Carly Turner, Emma Paisley, Laura Paisley and Shelby Russell.

The championship Tier 2 final game ended with the Friendly Fermentor winning 3-2 against Giant Tiger in a fast-paced hard-fought battle. Giant Tiger goals were scored by Mel Rahn Calhoun and Rachel Schaus, assisted by Nicole Chute and Kendal Knox. The Friendly goals went to Halee Lawlor with two and Adrienne Robinson with one goal and two assists. Other assists went to Jennie-May Banks, Nicole Shanks and Sarah Taher.