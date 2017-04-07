Pewter was the poor man’s silver

For more than two centuries, dishes and utensils made from pewter were of major importance to every North American household.

An alloy of tin and copper or lead pewter was made in Europe from Roman times and pewtersmiths were among the first metalworkers to appear in the colonies during the 1600s.

Although pewter was often called “poor man’s silver,” these wares appealed to all classes of society, and domestic articles made from pewter – spoons, ladles, plates, chargers, tankards, porringers, beakers, salts, candlesticks and moulds – were popular well into the 19th century. It was not inexpensive and it was prized by the rich. Families used pewter porringers on a daily basis and served stews with pewter ladles onto pewter bowls or plates. In taverns and inns, beer and ale were served out of pewter measures and downed from pewter tankards. In churches, communion was served from pewter chalices and beakers, and children were baptized using pewter basins.

Pewter tableware suited the everyday needs of the rich, while in poorer homes it was often displayed in large cupboards and used for “Sunday best,” replacing dishes made from wood and pottery.

Over the years, the chemical composition of pewter varied enormously. There were dozens of recipes, resulting in many different grades of pewter.

In general, the cheapest pewter was used for moulds or tavern tableware and contained the highest proportion of lead, sometimes as much as one-third. These items are heavy and dark and dull in appearance. The highest grade of pewter contained little, if any, lead and was light and silvery with a soft, lustrous glow.

Virtually all tin came from the mines of Cornwall in England, and to protect the home country’s trade, the export of the ore to North America was prohibited. Due to this scarcity of raw tin in North America, most of the pewter made here depended on the melting-down of scrap pewter. Early pewter wares had a relatively short lifespan as it was a fairly fragile material. Furthermore, domestic output never rivalled the quantity of goods imported from Europe.

For this reason, as well as the fact it is often quite difficult to determine the origin of a piece of pewter, any article that can be positively identified as the work of a North American pewtersmith is a rare and desirable collector’s item. That in itself can be a challenge because many pieces of pewter were never marked by the maker, while others bore marks that wore off. As well, marks on pewter can be confusing as they were never really organized in the same fashion as those that appear on sterling silver.

At first, Boston was the principal seat of the manufacture and distribution of pewter, but by the middle of the 18th century, New York had become a close rival and there were other places where the trade flourished. Early American pewter is certainly of interest to collectors and some pieces can be worth a small fortune. For instance, a small sugar bowl made by 18th-century pewtersmith Johann Christopher Heyne, of Lancaster, Pa., sold for US$42,500.

Britannia Metal was a hard pewter manufactured by spinning in moulds and finished on lathes. These wares contained much less lead, as antimony was substituted. These pieces also had a sheen similar to fine silver but were much less expensive. As well, it could be fashioned into the light and graceful patterns of fine silver. Pewter at this time had indeed become the “poor man’s silver.” These factory-produced items of the Victorian era are also considered quite collectible by pewter buffs.

In Canada, however, the situation is different. Early Canadian pewter has been almost totally ignored by researchers and collectors alike and little is known about the wares produced here. Marked and identifiably Canadian pewter did not appear until the early 19th century and then was limited to Montréal and Québec. Present evidence indicates pewtering in Canada never developed as a major craft industry, possibly because, by the 1830s, pewter was being replaced as a tableware by inexpensive imported English ceramics and other metal wares.

Only a few marks have been identified as the stamp of a Canadian pewtersmith and most of these craftsmen worked in Lower Canada. Some items have come to light with the place name “Montreal,” but no amount of sleuthing has revealed the names of these unidentified makers, who were working in the early 1800s. One of the prominent Canadian pewtersmiths who have been identified is Thomas Menut of Montreal. His mark was the profile of a beaver with the initials “T.M.” stamped above. His working dates appear to have been from 1810 to 1820, extending into the 1850s. He was succeeded by his son, Jean-Baptiste Menut, who is listed as a Montréal pewterer in 1857-58, and again in 1868. Jean-Baptiste Menut used the mark of a spread-winged angel, flanked by his initials, “I.M.” (At this time, the letter “I” was used for “J” just as it is on items of silver.) The stamped monogram “D.S.” was the mark of David Smellie, who operated from 1780 to 1827 out of Quebec City.

Interesting books for collectors include Celia Jacobs’s American Pewter Marks and Makers – A Handbook for Collectors, and Howard Herschel Cotterell’s Old Pewter: Its Makers and Marks in England, Scotland and Ireland.

Antique pewter collectibles having all kinds of intimate domestic, community, sporting and religious association are the ones collectors are especially seeking.

Robert Britnell is a fourth generation member of the Britnell family. John Britnell founded the family Antiques Business in London, England, in 1873 and brought it to Toronto, Ontario in 1884 where “Britnell’s Art Gallery” remained for more than 100 years. Robert lives in the Bracebridge, Muskoka area and is prepared to travel reasonable distances to research, investigate and evaluate your fine antiques and collectibles and offer guidance in how to best market them. He has a special interest in Fine Art. Estates and downsizing projects are always of interest. He can be reached at 705.645.6157 or by email:robertbritnell@sympatico.ca.