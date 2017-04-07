Marshall named athlete of the year

OSHAWA - Allison Marshall, of Orillia, was named a Durham College athlete of the year at their 47th annual Athletic Banquet Thursday night at the General W. Sikorski Polish Hall in Oshawa.

Marshall, a former Park Street Collegiate Institute volleyball star and a current sports management major, became the first Durham Lord to be named an OCAA women's volleyball player of the year. She received the honour after completing her five-year college career between the Georgian Grizzlies and Durham Lords, which saw her finish sixth all-time in OCAA scoring with 1,029 points. This season she was fifth in the OCAA with 3.20 kills per set (176 kills), sixth in points per set with 4.0 and tenth in aces per set with 0.67. She is also the first women's volleyball CCAA All-Canadian since Erin Smith in 2003-04. Marshall and her teammates would end up winning a silver medal at the OCAA championship in Windsor.

She started her collegiate career at Georgian College by winning the OCAA's rookie of the year award. At the time, she said she was surprised to earn the accolade. "Throughout the season, I was really just working hard, trying to make myself better and trying to help my team," she told the Packet & Times. "Going into the season, I kind of hoped I might be in the top 10 of rookies, but I never thought I would be the top rookie."

To those who saw her play in high school, her court success is likely not a surprise. Marshall was a driving force on her Park Street squad, a team co-captain that helped spark the Trojans to three straight Georgian Bay championships and three successive trips to the Ontario Federation of School Athletics Association championships - capped by a consolation crown in 2012.

In addition, Marshall has played for the Orillia Suns, a travelling club team, and competed at the Ontario Summer Games.

-- with files from Dave Dawson