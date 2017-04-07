As a poet, writer, teacher and horse breeder, Marilyn Rumball touched many lives.

"She taught generations and generations (at Park Street Collegiate Institute)," said Mike Rumball, one of Marilyn's four children. "She loved her students and she loved her job."

The 87-year-old died peacefully March 30 at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, and even there, nurses who had been taught by Marilyn said she was their favourite teacher, added Mike.

"She was an absolutely devoted teacher, and she loved teaching," said Judith Rapson, a fellow teacher at Park Street and Marilyn's friend of 50 years. "She helped with the school's musical, doing the makeup and helping out with the costumes.

"She loved teaching so much that, when she retired, she felt she couldn't give a farewell speech to the students, so she sent in a recording," added Rapson.

As a teacher, Marilyn believed in letting students explore their potential to the fullest, Mike said. At one point, the entries for the Stephen Leacock Student Humorous Short Story Competition started dropping off and the Leacock Associates decided to no longer hold the competition. But board member Marilyn encouraged the group to start the contest again, because she believed students needed the outlet.

"Writing humour is not easy, but it's something students like to write. So, by doing that, hopefully we are encouraging them to write," she said, as the contest registrar, in an interview in 2009. "We are a humour organization; humour is good for the soul."

Marilyn wasn't just in favour of promoting writing among young people; her own works were also published from time to time, said Rapson. Once such work - "If you build it, they will come - maybe," which talks about how Marilyn and her husband, Lionel, set up a horse-racing track in the area - appeared in the city-sponsored book, Mariposa Exposed.

It's a testament to Marilyn's love for horses and horse breeding, doing so until she died, even trying to hold on to life to see the latest foals being born, Mike said.

"She liked her horses to win, her work to be published, because that was her self-affirmation," he said.

Marilyn volunteered for several years at the Coldwater Horse Show and others, even when she was older and frail, said Rapson.

"I said, 'Marilyn, why do you do it? It takes so much out of you,'" she recalled. "And she said, 'It's important to the kids.'"

Marilyn enjoyed the company of others, said Mike. "She was very social, and that's why she was such a good teacher. She was just a good person."

Marilyn excelled at pretty much all of her pursuits - painting, writing, teaching and horse riding - and that she instilled that work ethic in her children.

"We were brought up to work and do our best in whatever we took on and not be afraid of failure, and be honest," Mike recalled. "That's what I took away from my childhood."

Cremation has taken place, and the family will receive relatives and friends at Carson Funeral Homes in Orillia between 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

