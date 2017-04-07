LETTER: Looking back on anniversary

On April 9, we remember with great pride the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

In 1917, we were well-represented by the Grey and Simcoe Foresters and this year Orillia will have approximately 30 high school students from our three high schools among 10,000 other Canadian students attending. What an incredible education for these students.

On that cold and dreary day in April, approximately 2,500 young Canadians gave their lives, with another 7,500 casualties for that strategic piece of land.

As a nation, we have never looked back.

For over three days, four Canadian divisions under Arthur Currie not only stood their ground, but advanced and took the ridge. Canada was just 50 years old at the time, still tied in many ways to Britain, but after April 9, we could always stand proud and tall.

Richard Johnston

Orillia