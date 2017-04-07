LETTER: Invest in Orillia's history

Re: "Too little, too late," editorial, April 7

The person responsible for this editorial thinks that it would be OK to demolish the train station and the Central School buildings to make way for structures of the future.

To hell with history, burn the city down.

The only historical buildings we would have left would be the BiWay building and the Opera House and some old historical homes in the north end.

I disagree with this kind of thinking. We should preserve our history for future generations to see what our community's past was built on and not be so hell bent on destroying everything in site so there is nothing left but pictures. We can always destroy history but to try to rebuild a false example does not replace the actual past structures. Councillor Lauer has the right idea and the council and mayor should give him all the support to make sure that whatever historical structures we have remaining stay upright and never see the wrecking ball in our life time. Central School needs $3 million to bring it up to code. Council should invest that sum on the necessary refurbish and maybe spend less on all the consultants that are continually being retained to do the thinking.

This city seems willing to pay good money for staff to run the day-to-day operations but feel they are incapable of giving great ideas and progressive decisions. Sad situation and wasteful spending.

Douglas Renshaw

Orillia