Golf club purchased by Georgian International

A local golf course has a new owner and hopes to become a favourite with area duffers.

Georgian International purchased the Orillia Golf and Country Club recently for an undisclosed sum. Last year, Toronto-based real-estate firm CBRE Ltd. had the golf course and 140 acres of land listed for $1.5 million.

Georgian International, which owns a number of other properties as well as an airline headquartered at Pearson International Airport, has renamed the course the Braestone Club, a moniker similar to a nearby development the company operates off Horseshoe Valley Road.

"They're still some dotting the i's and crossing some t's," said course manager Greg Hickey. "I've been employed by the group over the last couple months."

Hickey took over operating the Line 11 North Oro-Medonte business in 2015 and worked with the trust overseeing the sale of former golf professional Frank Whibley's assets. Whibley, who died in 2011 at the age of 77, owned the course as well as several adjacent lots.

Hickey said he expects big things from Georgian International on the golf-course front in terms of innovation and commitment.

"There will be some big changes happening in the future," he said, noting the potential changes will not only involve improvements to the golf course, but also the potential for a new clubhouse.

While no one was available to discuss the purchase at Georgian's headquarters, the company has said it envisions building a 7,500-square-foot farmhouse-inspired club and social house featuring a small gym, a restaurant, coffee shop, wine-tasting room and pro shop.

Hickey said he's also excited by the hiring of course superintendent Kyle Emms, who started April 1.

"He is the main guy who is educated in agronomy," Hickey said, noting Georgian International and its CEO Jamie Massie always do things the right way.

"They don't do things second rate. They're all first class."

