Recognizing provincially and nationally ranked athletes, Georgian College’s athletic department celebrated one of its most successful years in history during the 47th annual Varsity Awards Banquet on Thursday night.

Women’s golfer Addison Wallwin capped off an incredible year by winning the Greer Trophy as Georgian’s female athlete of the year.

The Barrie native won the individual gold medal at the PING Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) national golf championships and a silver medal at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) championships. She led her team to gold medals at both the provincial and national events and was named a CCAA all-Canadian, CCAA academic all-Canadian and to the OCAA all-Ontario Team.

Men’s rugby player Edwin Sarfo won the Cloutier Cup as Georgian’s male athlete of the year by leading his school to their first OCAA championship in 20 years.

Coaches said Sarfo was crucial to the team’s success that saw them go undefeated through the regular season and playoffs.

The business marketing student was the regular-season West Division scoring champion, had a try and three converts in the semifinals and a try and two converts in the championship game, where he was named player of the match.

Wallwin said she credits her dad, Craig Wallwin, for inspiring her talents on the links, adding the female athlete-of-the-year award came as a surprise.

“It was really exciting. I didn’t expect it,” she said, adding she plans to play again for Georgian next year. “I had really good coaches, practised a lot and that’s about it.

“We had a really good team this year. We won nationals, won provincials. The three of us played really well together.”

Sarfo also said getting the nod as male athlete of the year came as a shocker.

“It feels really good. But I’m not going to lie, I was really surprised,” he said. “There are so many other athletes here at the college who I thought were better than me.

“If it wasn’t for my teammates I wouldn’t have gotten the award,” he added. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have won gold. With rugby, no one person can do it.”

Other major award winners Thursday night included men’s rugby player Jake Boulding and women’s basketball player Leah Bracken, who were named the male and female rookies of the year respectively.

Men’s rugby student manager Tyler MacLean was presented the McKillican Trophy for outstanding contribution to the Georgian athletic department and men’s volleyball veteran Trevor Recalla was presented the Howard/Belcourt Award for outstanding sportsmanship, dedication, commitment, attitude and leadership.

A record 43 student athletes received an OCAA all-academic award for achieving an average of at least 80% or higher while also representing Georgian in their respective sport.

Men’s volleyball player Darien Haynes won the male academic and athletic excellence award for his achievements on the court and for his 85% average in the bachelor of human Sservices (police studies) program.

Team Most Valuable Player Awards:

Badminton (female) – Tammy Do

Badminton (male) – Ethan Zhou & Eric Kern

Women’s basketball – Hannah Pearsall

Men’s basketball – Tyler Vanessen

Cross-country running (female) – Serafima Stilman

Cross-country running (male) – Adam Armstrong

Golf (male) – Matt Lemay

Golf (female) – Addison Wallwin

Women’s indoor soccer – Charmaine Bosma

Men’s indoor soccer – Chris Quental

Men’s Rugby – Edwin Sarfo

Women’s Volleyball – Katharyn Avery

Men’s Volleyball – Adam Bielby