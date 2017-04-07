CALGARY -

A 78-year-old woman who went into medical distress on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Vancouver this week has died, despite a heroic effort by her fellow passengers to save her life.

Witnesses said the woman became extremely ill, then unresponsive on board the 314-passenger flight as it was travelling somewhere above Saskatchewan on Tuesday night.

Several people tried to help her, including two doctors and a nurse, and the plane made an emergency landing in Calgary so she could be rushed to hospital.

But on Thursday morning, her family confirmed that Surjit Kaur has since died.

One of the men who tried to save her, Vancouver resident Hayden Ordel, said they did everything they could, but it was an uphill battle.

He told CTV News he was helping three medical professionals, who were working on her as fast as they could.

Paramedics met the plane when it landed at the airport in Calgary, and there were initially signs of hope for the senior.

Ordel said the captain announced that the passenger was responsive when she was taken to hospital, though she remained in critical condition.

The plane was eventually refueled and continued on to Vancouver.