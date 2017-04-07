Campaign changing the world, one youth at a time

Nikola Georgievski thinks when a young person steps out of his or her bubble, they can realize their full potential.

That's what volunteerism has helped him do since he started in Grade 9.

"It gives a first-hand perspective about different things and helps you figure out what you might be interested in," said the 17-year-old Twin Lakes Secondary School student, who recently moved to Orillia from Toronto. "For some people, it might be an opportunity to come out of their inner shell."

A good opportunity to step out into the world is by taking part in Change the World (CTW), said Georgievski, who is a co-op student at Information Orillia. The provincially-sponsored campaign aims at increasing community involvement of youth, aged 14 to 18, through volunteerism. Activities in Orillia start on April 22 and end on June 4.

A lot of the times students entering high school are overwhelmed and don't know what to expect in the next four years, said Georgievski, taking part in various volunteer events around town gives youth a chance to try their hand at different activities.

"It's all for your personal experience," he said, adding he likes to practise his photography skills at events. "If you're in a learning role at one point, volunteering can put you in a teaching role, and some people can thrive on that."

Youth can also use time spent volunteering as experience on their resume to help land them jobs in the future, Georgievski added.

That's one quality of volunteerism Michael Simonds swears by.

"I'm only in this position because of the amount of my involvement in the community; volunteerism opened up this opportunity for me," said the manager of volunteer services with Information Orillia. "I hadn't imagined myself in this position. I love doing it; I get to work with youth and design cool and creative events."

Last year, over 500 students logged more than 2,000 hours during CTW. Talking about some of the events for its fifth year, Simonds said, youth can participate in an Art Fair, on May 1, during which they can leave hand imprints on a Helping Hands van, serving as a reminder of their work in the community as it goes around Orillia.

Also at the Art Fair, the participants will be able to earn their volunteer hours while presenting written art at an open mic night and barbecue.

Along with the open mic, at Souldiers Skate Shop on Progress Drive, youth will paint planks of wood with art depicting what Canada means to them, he said, the pieces will then be auctioned off to local businesses and community members.

As well, with the help of Camp Couchiching, students will be participating in a Survival Squad Challenge, raising funds and learning camp-based survival skills. This is the only CTW activity for which registration is required, said Simonds, everything else can be done through drop-in or by calling ahead of time to reserve a spot for participation.

"It's about raising awareness and making people feel connected to the part of the community in a visible way," said Simonds.

For more information on activities and how to register, visit facebook.com/Info.Orillia or follow Information Orillia on Instagram using @Information_Orillia.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog