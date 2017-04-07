A distant second to maple

Birch trees are probably the most beautiful of all our tree species, especially the white birch. What other tree can arrest our interest so solidly as a glorious white birch growing within the surrounding sea of grey-barked maples, ash, oaks and the like? Looking so unlike its woodland counterparts, it is with little wonder birches are often the centrepiece of fairy tales, native legends and ancient lore.

For those who chose to ignore the fairy world (shame on you), birch can also be used to grace the urban landscape or brighten up the woodpile beside the never-used fireplace of an upscale living room. Although this wood makes respectable firewood, there always seems to be a touch of reluctance to toss a white-barked log into the fire.

Now I'm sure we all know birch wood is used for everyday things such as Popsicle sticks, soft ice-cream spoons (at least before the arrival of the dreaded plastic spoon), wooden kitchen spoons (also known as behaviour modifiers in the good ol' days) and, of course, the well-known use of birch wood as the flooring of transport-truck trailers. But there are other uses of this unique tree.

With the arrival of warmer temperatures (finally!), the natural world awakens from a winter slumber. Trees begin pumping sugar-laden sap up from deep roots to lofty branches, the liquid being a requirement for leaf development. Leaf development is important for the photosynthesis of sunlight to sugars, which are then stored in the roots for next year's growth spurt, when sap rises to create new growth in the spring, so that new leaves are formed, so that - well, I'm sure you can follow the story.

There's another local tree species that gets the lion's share of news coverage every spring, but this column isn't about that one. Today we're focusing on birch trees. And just as the other tree is tapped for its sap, so, too, can birches. Unfortunately, the similarity ends there. Otherwise, birch syrup would be as popular as that other stuff.

To produce a gallon of maple syrup, the trees have to sacrifice about 40 gallons of sap. This ratio is known as 40:1. For you younger readers, that translates to 40 litres of sap to make one litre of syrup. In other words, it takes a lot to make a little.

But say you want to make birch syrup, which is what they do in Alaska, Yukon and some of the New England states. The main reason these are the locations of birch syrup producers is they are woefully short of maple trees yet surrounded by acres of birch. "Ya makes do with what ya got."

If you thought it takes a lot of sap to make maple syrup, then read this: A litre of birch syrup requires at least 80 litres of sap. (Pop quiz: Write the ratio of birch sap to syrup as a figure. Explain how this is different than the maple ratio. Ten marks. Hand in your test with an accompanying litre of either product.)

So, not only do you need a lot more birches to make sap (because the sugar content is so much lower in birch than maple), but birch trees tend to produce less sap per tree. Bummer. Double trouble. Small wonder there are so few birch syrup producers.

Another drawback to large-scale production is the season for birch-sap collection is very short. As soon as the buds break open, the taste of the sap goes from sweet to gawd-awful. You can still collect it and boil it down, but all you're doing is burning up a lot of firewood, as "there ain't nobody gonna buy it."

The flavour of birch syrup is also determined by the species of birch you tap: White birch is sweet while yellow birch produces a wintergreen flavour. Boil down the sap from yellow birch too late in the season and the aroma is decidedly bovine.

Apparently, there is another use of birch sap, one that is quietly being perfected by a few health-food entrepreneurs, and that is the brewing of birch beer. The end product is said to be primarily for medicinal purposes, so here's a good reason to make the switch to health foods. After four to six bottles of birch beer, if you're not healthier, at least you'll think you are.

Back in the pioneer days, maples were tapped both spring and fall, although the fall production also suffered from the challenges of low sugar and low output of sap. To supplement a dismal fall production of maple syrup, the occasional birch tree was tapped and added to the mix. The results were less than spectacular, with the tradition now being single season and single species.

For your next visit to a southern Ontario maple bush and its magical sugar shack, savour the miracle of maple, because the next contender finishes a distant second place.

